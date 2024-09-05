Business by Jameelah Mullen Eastside Golf Teams Up With Nike To Create The ‘Everyone’s Game’ Collection Eastside Golf was founded in 2019 by Morehouse alumni Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper.







Eastside Golf hwe unveiled its fall collection, titled “Everyone’s Game,” which includes a footwear collaboration with Nike. The collection is inspired by Eastside Golf’s mission to promote diversity in the game.

“The collection aims to reach across the traditional golf landscape by positioning golf as a game for everyone to create a more welcoming and diverse sport,“ the brand stated in a press release.

The collection features shoes that come with a set of three double-sided removable Nike swooshes. The Nike swoosh comes in a variety of colors including maroon and white in honor of Morehouse College and blue and white in honor of Spelman College. The collection also includes a gold swoosh and a dimpled swoosh which represents the dimples on a golf ball. The shoes come with laces embossed with “Everyone’s Game. Be Authentic.”

In addition to shoes, the collection features clothing and accessories that are versatile enough to be worn on and off the golf course.

Additionally, the brand will host its first-ever retail pop-up on 131 Greene Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Visitors will have a chance to receive exclusive giveaways, including Eastside Golf-branded Bridgestone golf balls. They will also have an opportunity to win one of 100 pairs of the new Eastside Golf x Nike shoes.

The pop-up will be open from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. daily from September 13- 15.

“Fashion, culture, and community are at the heart of everything we do. We are out to change both the cultural conversation around golf and the perception of the sport to reinforce that this is a game where you can show up as your authentic self, no matter who you are or where you come from,” said Olajuwon Ajanaku, co-founder and creative director of Eastside Golf.

“The Everyone’s Game collection reflects our belief that everyone should feel confident and welcome on the course. This is your game – remember that.”

The limited edition shoes will be available for purchase October 4 via Eastside Golf’s app and Nike.com on October 7th. To pre-order, visit the Eastside Golf website.

RELATED CONTENT: NBA Player Dennis Smith Jr. Sponsors Upcoming HBCU Golf Tournament