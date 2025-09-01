BE Global by Keka Araújo For Lavish The Band Founder Ebony Telesford, Grenada’s Spicemas Is More Than Profit- It’s Culture In a competitive carnival landscape, where bands often vie for the most commercial appeal, Telesford’s business model stands apart.







In the vibrant, rhythmic chaos of Grenada’s Spicemas, where elaborate costumes and booming soca music fill the streets, a quiet revolution is underway. The festival pays tribute to the Caribbean nation’s rich history as a spice producer, with many of its cultural traditions deeply intertwined with the island’s identity. Corporate giants or international sponsors aren’t leading the way; instead, it’s a young, determined Grenadian woman with a simple philosophy: culture over commerce.

Ebony Telesford, the founder and leader of Grenada’s Lavish The Band, has built her enterprise not on the promise of immense profit, but on the love for her nation’s most treasured cultural expression.

In a competitive carnival landscape, where bands often vie for the most commercial appeal, Telesford’s business model stands apart.

“The goal behind it has just always been about the love for culture,” she said in an interview with Black Enterprise. Rather than chasing a hefty bottom line, her focus is on sustainability and accessibility.

“As long as the business breaks even for me, I’m totally okay with that,” she explained. “I see it as my contribution to my culture itself.”

Telesford’s commitment to a break-even model allows her to keep a promise that resonates deeply with her people: to keep her costumes affordable for local revelers, ensuring that residents aren’t priced out of their own traditions.

The cornerstone of Lavish The Band’s identity is its unique offering, which Telesford sums up in a single phrase: “experiencing the true essence of Spicemas.”

While many bands sell a single costume for the main parade, Lavish provides a comprehensive, four-part carnival journey for the price of one. This inclusive package offers masqueraders a pass to four distinct events, a nod to the authentic, full-immersion experience Telesford cherished in her youth.

“I knew growing up as a Grenadian what it felt like doing a four-piece,” she said, recalling the marathon of festivities from the dawn of J’ouvert to the climax of the Parade of the Bands. Lavish takes the guesswork out of the process for foreign visitors while delivering an authentic experience.

The experience begins with a deeply personal tribute: a traditional Jab Jab jump-up dedicated to her father, who was known as the “king of jab.”

Lavish’s version of the centuries-old tradition uses a mixture of charcoal and coconut oil as an alternative to the heavy, oil-based paint, ensuring a more authentic and less abrasive ritual of freedom and rebellion.

From there, the journey continues with Monday afternoon’s “pageant,” followed by the electric, glow-stick-filled street parade of Monday Night Mas. It culminates in the final, gem-adorned spectacle of Carnival Tuesday.

Beyond the front-facing parades and vibrant aesthetics, Telesford’s philosophy extends to her supply chain and creative process. She and her team, including a lead designer and a creative manager, brainstorm a unique theme each year.

For Lavish The Band’s recent Greek-inspired collection, Telesford focused not on the gods, but on the Muses of creativity.

On Lavish’s latest collection, the website says, “The Muses have watched over humanity, guiding the arts, music and storytelling from their celestial realm. But as time passed, their influence weakened and creativity began to fade, smothered by the demands of modern life and the rise of technology. Now, with the world losing its spark, the Muses are summoned one more–reborn and with a new mission: To ignite the fire of imagination and remind humanity that the power of creation is its most divine gift.”

“We pull colors, we pull different elements, the moods that we’re going for, and we give it to the designers,” she explained to Black Enterprise, giving them “free range” to create within that conceptual framework.

Telesford’s commitment to authenticity is also deeply rooted in her staffing decisions. She makes a concerted effort to predominantly hire Grenadian locals, from the entire road staff to the engineers and, most critically, the DJs.

“I predominantly hire locals,” she affirmed. “I feel like if you’re coming into Grenada to experience Grenada Carnival, you’re not coming to listen to Trinidadian DJs or American DJs. You want to hear what’s happening in Grenada.”

Despite her success, the journey is not without its challenges. Telesford sees her biggest emerging obstacle as being a female entrepreneur in an industry that, while catering to a female-dominated customer base, is still led almost exclusively by men.

“I think I am one of two in Grenada with all the bands that they have,” she noted, highlighting the single-digit number of female band leaders across the entire Caribbean.

Telesford shared a heartfelt message on Lavish The Band’s official Instagram account. Thanking revelers and supporters for sticking with the company.

“As we wrap up an incredible Spicemas season, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for bringing your enthusiasm, spirit, and positive vibes to ‘Muses.’ Your ongoing support means the world to us! A big shoutout goes to our sponsors, partners, affiliates, and vendors. Your invaluable contributions have made Lavish the Band shine even brighter. A special thank you goes to our extraordinary team! Thank you for your hard work and dedication year after year.

“To our amazing masqueraders, you are the heart of Lavish the Band, and we thank you for choosing us as your band for Spicemas 2025. Our preparations for the next season are already in full swing, and we eagerly anticipate bringing you the True Essence of Spicemas once again in 2026. 1 LAVISH,” the band’s Instagram captioned.

As she continues to innovate and adapt to an ever-changing Carnival scene, the reality remains a poignant force in her work, driving her to succeed not just for herself, but for her culture and for other women who may one day follow in her footsteps.

