News by Kandiss Edwards Ed Gordon Is The Host With The Most At The XCEL Summit For Men Ed Gordon, veteran journalist, interviewer, businessman and friend of BLACK ENTERPRISE will host the 2025 "EXCEL Summit for Men."







Few journalists command a room the way Ed Gordon does. For more than three decades, he’s given a platform to stories and voices that might otherwise have gone unheard. In October 2025, the Emmy-winning interviewer will bring that same energy to the mainstage of the BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men. Gordon will serve as host and master of ceremonies for the three-day event at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, Orlando.

Gordon is no stranger to the BE audience. He was a 2024 XCEL Summit Award honoree and the face of the magazine’s signature interview series, Our World. During this era, his deep, considerate approach to politics, culture, and business was on full display. His roster of career interviews reveals the depth of his knowledge, curiosity, and range, having spoken with notable figures such as Nelson Mandela and Tupac Shakur. Additionally, he talked to President Joe Biden, in one of Biden’s final sit-downs before withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

His 2020 book, Conversations in Black: On Power, Politics, and Leadership, compiled dialogues with more than 40 influential Black leaders, designed to spark change and challenge the status quo. His career accolades include an NAACP Image Award and Journalist of the Year honors from the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in addition to his Emmy.

In 2025, Gordon continues to lead Ed Gordon Media and hosts his nationally syndicated radio show, WEEKend WITH ED Gordon. The versatile talent mixes music with sharp conversation.

“Through decades of groundbreaking interviews and steadfast advocacy, Ed Gordon continues to amplify voices and shape narratives that matter,” BE noted.

The 2025 XCEL Summit for Men, taking place from October 15 to 17, will feature high-profile fireside chats, leadership workshops, one-on-one coaching, and the XCEL Awards gala. With Gordon steering the conversation, attendees can expect candid dialogue, powerful takeaways, and moments that stick long after the lights go down.

Tickets are available now at the official XCEL Summit for Men website.

RELATED CONTENT: Men Who XCEL: Dr. George C. Fraser To Be Honored At The 2025 ‘XCEL Summit For Men’