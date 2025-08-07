Black Men Xcel by Kandiss Edwards Men Who XCEL: Dr. George C. Fraser To Be Honored At The 2025 ‘XCEL Summit For Men’ Dr. Fraser has built a roadmap to usher in the next generation of business leaders and professionals.







For over 30 years, Dr. George C. Fraser has served as an exemplary businessman who created spaces to guide future Black professionals. As the founder of Fraser Net, Fraser has been a shining example of endurance. BLACK ENTERPRISE will honor the business titan at the 2025 XCEL Summit for Men.

Fraser has created a space to open doors for the next generation of leaders as the founder and CEO of the PowerNetworking Experience & Expo. Furthermore, he’s made it his life’s work to impart knowledge to up-and-coming business leaders. For 24 years, Power Network has created a space for “networking and financial legacy building.” Drawing on his career experience to inform his guidance, Fraser frequently speaks about the skills necessary to flourish in business.

At the 2024 Black Men XCEL Summit, Fraser spoke on the concept of time and its importance to all.

“I will tell anybody in a New York minute, ‘Do anything but don’t waste my time.’ I will get more money, but I will not get more time, and I don’t know how much time I have, but I am not going to allow you to waste it,” he said.

Additionally, Fraser emphasized that respecting time is the best way to achieve one’s personal and professional goals.

“Time is a currency. Don’t waste it. Find your purpose and take care of yourself, and you will live to do whatever God has assigned you to do.”

Using Time Wisely

As a graduate of Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business, Fraser was prepared to step into the C-suite. However, the grit and tenacity to persevere in a cut-throat industry did not come from higher education.

Fraser began working as a janitor for LaGuardia Airport while simultaneously paying his way through school. He would go on to graduate in 1996. After graduating, Fraser cut his teeth in business working for Procter & Gamble, United Way, and Ford Motor Co.

Fraser’s myriad accomplishments have demonstrated that he has indeed used his time wisely. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Success Runs In Our Race, Complete Guide to Effective Networking in the African American Community, Race for Success, The Ten Best Business Opportunities for Blacks In America, and Click: Ten Truths for Building Extraordinary Relationships. Furthermore, Fraser’s new book, The New Flex: The Art of Being Unapologetically Black, centers and empowers the growth of Black professionals.

Fraser is an inductee of the Minority Business Hall of Fame and Museum. He has founded two charter schools in his quest to uplift the Black community. His extensive body of work in business and the community has been recognized with 350 awards and citations, as well as three honorary doctorates. At the XCEL Summit for Men, the man of excellence and wisdom will be formally acknowledged by a group of his peers.

To join in the celebration, register for this year’s XCEL Summit for Men here.

