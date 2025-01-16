Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NFL Legend Ed Reed Hired as Offensive Coordinator At Georgia High School 'Excited about the opportunity to help the Chamblee community and teach this game to the Chamblee football team,' Reed said.







NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed is the new offensive coordinator at Chamblee High School in Georgia.

The school announced the hiring of the former football player on social media.

We are extremely excited to announce the addition of NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed @TwentyER as our new Offensive Coordinator. Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/anjK2F3xe7 — Chamblee High School Football (@ChambleeFB) January 13, 2025

According to CBS Sports, the former Baltimore Ravens great will join his n son, Ed Reed III, a senior receiver and defensive back on the team next season. Coaching his son’s team is not new for Reed, who has been doing so in an unofficial capacity.

“Excited about the opportunity to help the Chamblee community and teach this game to the Chamblee football team,” Reed said in a written statement. “Thanks for all the support out there, and while other coaching opportunities were available to me, at other levels of football, I couldn’t pass up the chance to coach my son.”

The Atlanta Voice reported that Reed will work alongside his former teammate, Jamal Lewis, who joined Chamblee High School in 2024 as the director of college recruiting. Lewis’ son, Jazz, is a freshman receiver on the Chamblee football team..

“We needed to tighten up the coaching staff and we need an offensive coordinator like Ed Reed because he knows how to get the ball around to our players,” Lewis told the Atlanta Voice.

The football team had a dismal 2024 season, finishing 2-9.

Reed was hired in 2023 to become the head coach at Bethune-Cookman, an HBCU located in Daytona Beach, Florida. But, before he could take over the team, Reed said the school forced him out before the contracts were done. He took to social media with a statement.

“I am NOT withdrawing my name as the Head Coach at Bethune Cookman. The administration and the AD are forcing me out. Thank you to all that supported me and my staff through this process. Good day, and God bless.”