Former NFL Player Ed Reed Welcomed Into Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity 'We would like to welcome NFL Legend and Hall of Fame player Ed Reed into the bond! Reed is a Fall 24 initiate of Grambling (LA) Alumni'







A Baltimore Raven legend has just been welcomed into a legendary fraternity. A social media post by the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity has announced that NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed has been accepted as a Fall 2024 initiate of the fraternity.

“We would like to welcome NFL Legend and Hall of Fame player Ed Reed into the bond! Reed is a Fall 24 initiate of Grambling (LA) Alumni @gramblingalumnikapsi #Nupes #achievement #kapsi #hof2019“

Reed, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2019, sports an illustrious football résumé. He went to the University of Miami, where he was a star safety who helped the Hurricanes win a national championship in 2001 as part of what many sports fans and analysts consider the greatest college football team in history. The safety was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft and ended up playing 11 years with the team. While there, he made nine Pro Bowls (2003-04, 2006-12), won the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and helped the team win Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.

Some of Reed’s highlights include:

• Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2004)

• The Sporting News All-Decade Team (2000s)

• USA Today All-Decade Team (2000s)

• Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2004, 2006-08, 2010)

• Associated Press second-team All-Pro (2003, 2009, 2011)

• The Sporting News All-Pro (2003-04, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010)

His 1,590 interception return yards are the most in NFL history. He has the Ravens’ interception record with 61, while returning seven touchdowns. On Nov. 23, 2008, he made an NFL-record 107-yard return touchdown, which broke his own record of 106, previously done on Nov. 7, 2004. He also became the first player in NFL history to score return touchdowns off a punt, blocked punt, interception, and fumble recovery.

After a successful career with the Ravens, he went to play for the Houston Texans before ending his career in 2013 with the New York Jets.

