Eddie LeVert Mourns the Loss of 22-Year-Old Daughter Ryan LeVert From Lupus







Legendary soul singer Eddie LeVert is mourning the loss of another one of his children after recently losing his 22-year-old daughter, Ryan LeVert, to lupus.

The RnB Talk Show broke the news on Instagram on Sunday, confirming Eddie’s youngest daughter passed away after losing her battle with lupus.

Ryan was open about her battle with lupus, describing herself as a “lupus fighter” in her Instagram bio. She hadn’t been active on the app throughout the year, with her last post coming at the start of the year, where she shared that she was “praying for good health, more love, and more laughter.”

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissues and organs. This long-term condition can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body.

Women between the ages of 15 and 44 are at higher risk for lupus, as are individuals from certain racial and ethnic groups, including African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics/Latinos, Native Americans, and Pacific Islanders. Additionally, having a family history of lupus or another autoimmune disease increases the risk of developing the condition.

Ryan is the third child Eddie LeVert has tragically lost following the deaths of his two sons, Gerald and Sean, who were both active in the music industry. Gerald passed away in 2006 at the age of 40, and Sean died in 2008 at 39.

Eddie LeVert rose to prominence in the 1970s as a member of the legendary R&B group The O’Jays. Known for timeless hits like “Love Train,” “Back Stabbers,” and “For the Love of Money,” the group achieved remarkable success, releasing 10 Gold albums, nine of which went Platinum, and earning 10 No. 1 hits. The O’Jays were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, and the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

