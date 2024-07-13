Eddie Murphy Ties The Knot After 6-Year Engagement

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy has just gotten hitched as he embarks on his second marriage.

According to People, the Saturday Night Live alum married Australian model Paige Butcher, who he had been engaged to since 2018. The couple has an 8-year-old daughter, Izzy, and a 5-year-old son, Max Charles. The nuptials took place on July 9 in a private ceremony in Anguilla. This is Murphy’s second time taking the vow while this is Butcher’s first marriage.

Murphy and Butcher started dating back in 2012 and had their first child on May 3, 2016. Their second child was born on Nov. 30, 2018. Max was born two months after the couple got engaged.

Murphy was previously married to Nicole Murphy from 1993 to 2006.

This wedding comes after the premiere of Murphy’s latest movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which came out on July 3 on Netflix. The movie is the fourth one for the successful franchise, Beverly Hills Cop. The original was released in 1984, followed by two sequels in 1987 and 1994, and the franchise has grossed $735.5 million worldwide.

And speaking of weddings, Murphy may be involved in another one soon. Murphy’s son Eric has been dating Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence‘s daughter Jasmin for several years.

People reported that Murphy discussed the relationship between his son and Lawrence’s daughter on a recent episode of CBS Mornings earlier this month. He spoke to Gayle King and mentioned that he thought it was “cool” that their kids were together in a relationship. He anticipates that if the two have a baby, with the comedic genes from him and Lawrence, the child is destined to be funny.

“They’re both beautiful,” Murphy told her. “They look amazing together. And it’s funny [because] everybody [asks], ‘What is that baby going to be funny?’”

“Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby. If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny.”

RELATED CONTENT: Eddie Murphy Reflects On David Spade’s ‘Racist’ SNL Joke About Him From ’90s