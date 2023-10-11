Eddie Murphy And Tracee Ellis Ross Team Up For His Holiday Movie Debut

Eddie Murphy is finally lending his onscreen talent to a holiday film and tapped Tracee Ellis Ross to play his wife.

The veteran comedy film star will make his holiday movie debut in Amazon Prime’s “Candy Cane Lane,” Today reports. Murphy will play the role of Chris Carver, a family man who wants nothing more than to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest.

Ellis Ross will play Murphy’s wife Carol, a mother of three who is forced into Chris’s mischievous magical plan to win the holiday contest. Others on the cast include Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, and Nick Offerman.

“After Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town,” the film logline states.

“At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”

The new holiday film serves as a slight nod to Murphy’s 1992 cult classic “Boomerang,” as the “SNL” alum teamed back up with “Boomerang” director Reginald Hudlin and producer Brian Graze. With a fun magical spin, it’ll be the first time fans get to see Murphy bust his onscreen comedic chops for the Christmas season.

It’s also based on a real street located in El Segundo, California where the movie’s writer, Kelly Younger, drew inspiration for the screenplay based on his time living on Candy Cane Lane.

Murphy is no stranger to family flicks and has amazed audiences with his leading roles in films like “Dr. Dolittle,” “The Haunted Mansion,” and “Daddy Daycare.” Earlier this year, a “Shrek” spinoff film following Murphy’s fan-favorite character, Donkey was announced.

Murphy’s “Candy Cane Lane” makes its premiere on Amazon Prime on Dec. 1.

