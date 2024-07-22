News by Daniel Johnson Edible Candies Recalled Due To Hospitalizations, Potential Death While the Food and Drug Administration investigates microdosing candies made by Diamond Shruumz, it has recommended that the public avoid all products produced by the company.









While the Food and Drug Administration investigates microdosing candies made by Diamond Shruumz, it has recommended that the public avoid all products produced by the company. In conjunction with the FDA’s warning, the company that produces the candies has issued a recall after products have been linked to 36 hospitalizations and perhaps even one death across 36 states.

According to the Miami Herald, following the FDA’s warning in early June, Prophet Premium Blends, the parent company of Diamond Shruumz, issued a recall of all products on June 27.

“Due to consumers becoming ill after consuming the entire chocolate bar and some products containing higher levels of Muscimol than normal, all of our consumers must refrain from ingesting this product while we, alongside the FDA, continue our investigation as to what is the cause of the serious adverse effects,” the company said on its website. “In coordination with the FDA, we have initiated a RECALL and have ceased production and distribution of all Diamond Shruumz products. Retailers and wholesalers should discontinue use, stop distribution, quarantine the product immediately and contact their sales representative to initiate the return and refund.”

According to the FDA, the symptoms include seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, high and low blood pressure, abnormal heart rates, agitation, nausea, and vomiting. Although the company has warned retailers that carry its products to remove them from shelves, the FDA warned that as of July 16, some products were still on the shelves.

Between July 9 and July 16, approximately 10 new cases were reported despite the warning that all products were on recall. According to the FDA, “(The) FDA is working with the National Association of Convenience Stores and the National Smoke Shop Association to increase awareness of the recall. All Diamond Shruumz-brand products have been recalled and should not be available for sale. Consumers should not purchase or consume any Diamond Shruumz-brand products. If you have seen a store continuing to sell recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products, you can report this information to the FDA.”

The company is offering customers a full refund for any purchased products, and customers who may have purchased the recalled products are encouraged to either throw them away or return them to Premium Prophet Blends. Anyone who has gotten sick after eating the products should call the FDA’s Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222.