Join The Education Conversation To Help ‘Build The Diverse Teacher Pipeline’

May 8, the Center for Black Educator Development (CBED) will commemorate Black Teacher Appreciation Day by hosting an online panel, “Building a Diverse Teacher Pipeline.”

A panel of educators, funders, and policy leaders will lead an important conversation on Black Teacher Appreciation Day, emphasizing the urgent need to recruit and retain diverse educators across the country.

“This webinar will also highlight CBED’s flagship program, Teaching Academy (TA), a dual-enrollment, career and technical education (CTE) program designed to support teacher diversification and enhance academic outcomes for all students,” CBED stated in a press release.

Featured voices include Ansharaye Hines, assistant director of career and technical education and curriculum at the CBED; Dr. AB Spence, CBED’s training and implementation program manager; and Howard University student Jahmere Jackson.

The CBED is hosting the event as a part of its #WeNeedBlackTeachers campaign. The day is dedicated to celebrating the resilience, commitment, and overwhelming impact of Black teachers. Black Teacher Appreciation Day is also being used to sound the alarm about the critical shortage of Black educators in the United States.

Black Teachers Matter

Research underscores the influence Black teachers have on Black students’ academic success. For instance, Black students who have at least one Black teacher in elementary school are 13% more likely to graduate from high school and 19% more likely to enter college.

These percentages increase significantly with multiple Black teachers over the course of their school career. Despite the benefits, only 7% of public-school teachers in the U.S. identify as Black, while Black students make up over 15% of the K-12 population.

Join the Celebration

CBED encourages individuals and communities to engage in Black Teacher Appreciation Day.

Shout out a Black Teacher – Publicly acknowledge a Black teacher who has impacted your life by making an appreciation post on social media. Use the hashtags #ThankABlackTeacher and #WeNeedBlackTeachers

Share a Story – Create a video, post or reel highlighting the influence of a Black teacher in your life.

Join the Movement – Engage in the political process surrounding education legislation. Advocate for policies that strengthen Black teacher retention and matriculation.

