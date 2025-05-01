Department Of Education Targets Chicago Public Schools In DEI Investigation

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has initiated a Title VI investigation into the Chicago Public Schools (CPS), according to a press release from the organization.

The inquiry follows allegations that its “Black Student Success Plan” discriminates against students of other races. The complaint filed by the nonprofit Defending Education asserts that CPS’s initiative is designed to improve academic outcomes for Black students.

Subsequently, Defending Education contends, the plan unlawfully allocates resources based on race. The organization argued that while the plan aims to address disparities, it overlooks the academic struggles of students from other racial backgrounds.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said, “Chicago Public Schools have a record of academic failure, leaving students from all backgrounds and races struggling and ill-prepared to meet challenges and enjoy the rewards of contemporary American life. Rather than address its record, honestly, CPS seeks to allocate additional resources to favored students on the basis of race.”

CPS has defended the Black Student Success Plan, emphasizing its goal of addressing long-standing inequities that affect Black students. Additionally, the district noted that the plan was developed through community engagement and is part of the broader effort to ensure equitable educational opportunities.

Steven Schwinn, a professor at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, told ABC 7, “The Black Student Success program seeks to promote academic success for Black students in Chicago Public Schools, not to the exclusion of any other students.”

The investigation takes place amid a national debate over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The state of Georgia has moved to eliminate DEI programs in public colleges, reflecting a broader trend of targeting its efforts.

CPS said it will cooperate fully with the Department of Education. The outcome could have significant implications on how school districts nationwide implement programs aimed at addressing racial disparities in education.

