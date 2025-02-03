Attending Diversity Training Equals Administrative Leave For Education Department Employees

Politico reports that after attending diversity training, U.S. Department of Education employees were placed on paid administrative leave under President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI order.

Leave notices began to go out on Jan. 31, just days after Trump signed an executive order to dismantle any programs or initiatives advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The memo, reported to the local union president at the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), informed the employees that they would still have full benefits because the leave was not disciplinary.

The department’s “Diversity Change Agent Program” is a voluntary two-day training program implemented to garner workplace inclusivity. During the training, employees are encouraged to serve as role models and lead educational efforts to educate and train on DEI. Employees also supported efforts to recruit and keep agency talent.

Nearly 55 employees received the memo after realizing they lost access to company email accounts and were asked not to return to the office. However, AFGE president Sheria Smith said asking employees to leave for a program after being promoted during Trump’s first term isn’t fair. She said several employees felt the training was strongly encouraged or required. “It seems unfair to encourage or require people to take a training and then four or five years later place them on administrative leave,” Smith said, according to the Associated Press.

The second Trump term seems to be working on a different accord. During his campaign, he proposed shutting down the Education Department, claiming it was full of “radicals, zealots and Marxists.” He also pushed for the agency’s power to be handed over to the states.

Training participants, also known as “Diversity Change Agents,” said placing some on leave could have more consequences than the administration may be aware of. The action could interrupt much of the agency’s core work, such as managing federal student loans and the FAFSA form for student financial aid. The workers spoke on the condition of anonymity, fearful of reprisals.

The layoffs are added to the growing list of crackdowns on diversity programs that the Trump-Vance administration and his allies have labeled as “racist.” The Defense Department announced they would dial back on recognizing celebrations like Black and Women’s History Months, Pride, and more. Secretary Pete Hegseth claims “diversity is not our strength” regarding the U.S. military.

