‘Effortlessly Iconic’ Lori Harvey Launches Campaigns With Gymshark and Cadillac

Lori Harvey continues to lend her good looks, toned physique, and passion for fitness and the good life to get behind campaigns that resonate with her.

On the heels of being announced as the new face of GymShark, the pilates enthusiast is helping unveil GymShark’s new Elevate collection. The versatile and stylish pieces include everything from sports bras, leggings, and cycling shorts to flared leggings, all-in-one bodysuits, and sleek zip-up jackets.

The collection was crafted from Gymshark’s new soft RLSE made with 75% recycled nylon. Other pieces include patterned pullovers, asymmetric tank tops, and studio accessories.

It was just two weeks ago when Harvey took to Instagram to announce partnership with GymShark and tease the Elevate collection.

“I’m so excited to share that I’m the face of the new Gymshark Elevate campaign shot by the talented Sasha Samsonova,” Harvey shared in the caption.

“Can’t wait to see you all in the collection.”

The Elevate collection has pieces ranging in price from $38 to $70.

Harvey’s work with GymShark came just ahead of her inclusion in Cadillac’s new Celestiq campaign launch. The SKN By LH founder sported a black mini dress while posing alongside the new luxury vehicle.

“Effortlessly Iconic ✨ @cadillac #CELESTIQ #ad,” she captioned the post.

Harvey, the daughter of comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey, paired the black dress with a pair of open-toe black heels that showed off her clean white mani-pedi. She wore a side part on her new chopped look and topped the look with nude lipstick and a sleek cat eye.

Her followers didn’t hold back their praise for the 25-year-old socialite.

“She fine fine,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous as usual,” added another.