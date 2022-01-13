Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson Talk ‘Married to Real Estate’ and Purchasing An Investment Property for Their 10-Year-Old

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are taking their yearslong experience as a husband-and-wife house-flipping powerhouse to HGTV with their new series Married to Real Estate.

Sherrod, a real estate broker and designer, and her builder husband have two decades of experience working alongside each other, buying and selling renovated homes and helping their clients do the same. The couple manages their business while effortlessly maintaining a home and raising three daughters.

The show follows Sherrod and Jackson as they combine their complementary talents to help families land a perfect home in their ideal neighborhood. Egypt’s expertise in the housing market, financial prowess, and design sensibilities aid her as she works to find affordable houses in desirable Metro Atlanta locations for her clients.

Meanwhile, Mike and his team of builders work to renovate the properties to help increase their clients’ value and return on investment. It’s a family affair as Egypt and Mike show their relationship dynamic after 17 years of marriage and starting three businesses together.

“What you’re going to see is a family helping other families realize their dream of homeownership, Egypt told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“The premise of the show is that’s helping families get into their dream neighborhood and then renovate a home to make it their dream home.”

With the pandemic significantly impacting the housing market, more families across the country are scrambling to bring their homes up-to-date to sell at the right price. Because of this, Egypt feels Married to Real Estate came at the right time.

“Because the reality is the real estate market is crazy right now, it’s hard to find good homes in our dream neighborhoods, so people are forced to renovate, which is why this show is perfectly timed,” Egypt said.

Egypt and Mike’s business endeavors have already rubbed off on their three daughters.

With their eldest daughter headed to Paris to study interior design abroad for a semester and a 10-year-old who just purchased her first investment property, Egypt and Mike are setting their girls up for success early on.

“Kendall just got her first investment property,” Egypte revealed. “We helped her purchase her first in Florida which is near Disney. It’s a five-bedroom three and a half bath with a villa and a pool.

Egypt was inspired to get her young daughter started in real estate after watching how interested she was in watching her mom closing deals on properties.

“We would actually have conversations about mortgages and why clients are doing this and why. So I’m like, she’s ready for this,” Egypt explained, noting how “second nature” they want real estate investing and ownership to be for their kids.

“People have been afraid historically of purchasing and owning land or real estate because it didn’t come second nature,” Egypt said.

“But if they learned from the rooter to the tooter, then then it would be second nature, like riding a bike, and so we are instilling that in all of our children.”

The couple’s comical wit and flair shine through onscreen. Egypt says it is not forced and helped the family land their own show after she started making appearances on HGTV’s hit series Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins.

“We love what we do, and we’re truly grateful to have this experience together because it could be a situation where it’s just me or just him,” Egypt said. “But the network fell in love with our whole family, and they didn’t ask us to change; they wanted us to be exactly who we were. And that’s exactly what you’re gonna see.”

The eight-episode season premieres on HGTV on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will also be available to stream on discovery+.