Egypt Sherrod's Hit List -- DIY: When You Should, and When You Shouldn't

While it’s tempting to take on do-it-yourself projects, especially in a day and age where we are all trying to tighten our belts — caution yourself.

There are some home improvement projects you should never attempt. As a self-proclaimed HGTV DIY queen who has built a career on being handy and resourceful, even I know when to cut the check to the right home expert.

It seems like not too long ago I decided to try and tar the roof of my Newark, New Jersey, investment property versus paying a roofing company. Go ahead and laugh now because the predication itself is humorous. Yes that attempt ended up with me having one foot stuck in the roof while screaming for help at the top of my lungs 18 years ago.

But it was an important lesson learned, that some things are just better left to the professionals.

Here is a quick hit list of DIY Do’s and Dont’s

Do paint a room on your own. It’s fairly inexpensive and if you mess up, it’s rather easy to fix.

Don’t attempt to repair an electrical outlet or spliced wires. Hire a licensed electrician.

Do grab some 1 x 4’s from the big box store with a nail gun and try your hand at a feature wall.

Don’t replace the plumbing under your sink when a pipe cracks. Hire a plumber.

Do epoxy your garage floor for a clean and polished look that helps increase value.

Don’t attempt to clean the third floor exterior windows of your home. Hire a window cleaner.

Do go ahead and rent a wet saw and have fun tiling a new kitchen backsplash.

Don’t disconnect the gas line and try to put in your own new stove. HOUSE GO BOOM!

Do add some flavor to your home by wallpapering a room or wall.

Don’t demolish a beam or wall without consulting a contractor in case it’s load-bearing.

Do give your kitchen cabinets a fresh look by swapping out knobs and handles.

Don’t try refinishing your own floors. It really takes skill, and you don’t want to ruin the wood.

Do power wash your walkways and driveways seasonally.

Don’t cut down trees or heavy limbs. Many have wound up in the hospital this way.

I think you get my point here. Repairs and renovations that primarily require a licensed professional, are usually the ones you don’t want to tackle yourself. There are hidden dangers and lurking #FAILS. Plumbers, electricians, general contractors, roofers, and structural engineers may be costly, but it is money well spent to ensure a project is done safely and professionally.

About Egypt Sherrod

A powerhouse speaker, multimedia maven, and certified life coach, Egypt has hosted the stage at Essence Magazine’s Wellness Festival, Oprah’s “The Life You Want Tour,” and has had a 20-year award-winning radio broadcast career scoring interviews with the likes of Prince, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the late James Brown to name a few. She is best known as host and co-executive producer of “Flipping Virgins,” “Property Virgins” and has been seen hosting OWN’s reunion specials for “Love & Marriage Huntsville,” “Put A Ring On It,” and “Have of Have Nots.”

Egypt and husband Mike Jackson, have connected with married couples everywhere on OWN’s “Black Love Doc.” In 2022 Egypt and Mike, can be seen on their own docu-show HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate” with their three children: Harper, Kendall, and bonus-daughter Simone. The devoted mother is the Real Estate Broker & CEO of the Atlanta-based Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group. Egypt drives her lovable but no-nonsense approach home with her NAACP Image Award-nominated “Keep Calm… It’s Just Real Estate: Your No-Stress Guide To Buying A Home,” — a bestseller in its genre — and “Ignite Joy: A 90 Day Alignment planner.” Egypt has garnered noteworthy accomplishments including: an NAACP Image Award nomination, WEEN Mission Award, Black Women In Media’s “Pioneer Award,” Network Journal’s 40 Under 40, appearances as the home buyers/sellers “go-to girl” on NBC’s Today Show, CNBC, FOX, CNN, HLN, features on Fast & Company, Yahoo, Homes.com, Rolling Stone, Black Enterprise, and a host of other publications and digital platforms.