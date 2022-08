On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to settle the lawsuit the corrections officers filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in June 2020. The county has agreed to pay the officers approximately between $75,000 and $250,000 apiece.

Two years ago, eight minority Ramsey County corrections officers filed racial discrimination charges with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, saying that all officers of color were ordered to a separate floor.

As part of the officers’ settlements, Ramsey County stated it would admit no wrongdoing. But board members formally apologized to the corrections officers for what one described as a “racist act” by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. The Commissioners Board also criticized the department for continued “failure in leadership” and a “lack of accountability” for its handling of the May 29, 2020 incident.