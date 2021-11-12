Elaine Welteroth Works To Eliminate Wealth Barriers For BIPOC With Public Investing App

Journalist, television host, and New York Times best-selling author Elaine Welteroth is helping eliminate barriers to wealth for young Black people in a new partnership with the Public investing app.

Supporting the advancement of Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) is nothing new for Welteroth. The former editor-in-chief at Teen Vogue made it her business to prioritize diversity and social justice coverage while at the magazine. As the youngest-ever Condé Nast editor, she led the magazine’s expansion into feminism, culture, and politics, Public shared in a post on Medium.

She’s also helped major retailers like Sephora and Macy’s commit at least 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses. Welteroth was able to accomplish this by helping launch a nonprofit advocacy organization, 15 Percent Pledge.

Now, in partnership with Public, the “Project Runway” judge seeks to educate and inspire a new generation of investors, with a special emphasis on Black women.

Welteroth will be appearing on Public Live, #GivingTuesday edition, to talk with the app’s community of over one million investors. During the Nov. 30 talk, set to begin at noon EST, she’ll share details about her entrepreneurial journey and how she pushed for more inclusive coverage at Teen Vogue.

“I’m excited to partner with Public.com to help make investing more approachable for the next generation of investors,” Welteroth said in the Medium post. “I’ve always pushed for more inclusivity and diversity throughout my career, whether during my time at the helm of Teen Vogue, through my work in television on Project Runway and The Talk, or in my philanthropic work. Now, I couldn’t be more excited about helping open up doors to young BIPOC people in the investing world to help them take ownership of their future.”

For the duration of the partnership, Public will be giving away $50 worth of free stock to Welteroth’s fans who start a portfolio through the app.

“We’re so excited to partner with Elaine and make her an equity holder of Public,” Public stated. “Together, we look forward to breaking down barriers and getting more young BIPOC people invested in the public markets as they build wealth for the long term. Find her at public.com/ElaineWelteroth, and tune in to her first Public Live right in the app on November 30.”