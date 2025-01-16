Elderberry
by Kandiss Edwards

January 15, 2025

Medical Experts Say Elderberry Doesn’t Have the Juice to Support Immune Health

The research is still out on elderberry's usefulness.

Elderberry has gained popularity as a tea and supplement, often touted for its potential to alleviate cold and flu symptoms and support immune health. However, some medical professionals are skeptical about its effectiveness and argue that it may not be worth the cost, the Washington Post reports.

In 2023, Americans spent $12.551 billion on herbal supplements, marking a 2.6% increase from 2022, according to the American Botanical Council. Elderberry products—including pills, syrups, and powders—accounted for $175 million of those sales. Despite its widespread use, not all experts believe in its benefits.

Michael Macknin, a professor emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, conducted a 2020 study on elderberry. He found that elderberry, contrary to popular belief, did not contribute significantly to health maintenance or immune system boosting. In fact, Macknin said after his study, he discarded the elderberry products he had purchased for personal use.

While Cleveland Clinic physician Matthew Badgett acknowledged that elderberry has demonstrated anti-viral properties in lab conditions, he emphasized that these results may not translate to real-world conditions. Macknin’s study further concluded that elderberry’s supposed antiviral effects don’t hold up when applied to the human body.

Though elderberry may not be as effective in reducing inflammation or boosting immunity as some claim, it can still serve as a comforting, warm beverage on a cold day. If you’re looking for teas that both warm and soothe during illness, there are options that might offer real benefits beyond what elderberry provides.

Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which is known to support immune function. It’s often associated with helping to speed recovery thanks to its ability to potentially reduce the severity and duration of cold symptoms, such as sore throat or congestion.

Green tea is packed with antioxidants, particularly catechins, which may help reduce inflammation and fight off viruses. Drinking green tea during illness could assist in flushing out impurities from the body, reducing throat irritation, congestion, and inflammation, which are common symptoms of a cold.

Chamomile tea is another antioxidant-rich option known for its calming properties. It can soothe a sore throat, reduce inflammation, and may even promote better sleep—an essential part of the healing process during illness. Chamomile also has mild anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that can help with general cold symptoms.

Ginger tea is known for its warming properties and its ability to help thin mucus, making it easier to clear congestion. It also has anti-inflammatory effects, which can help soothe irritated throats and reduce the discomfort associated with a cold.

Peppermint tea contains menthol, which can help thin mucus and provide relief from nasal and chest congestion. It’s also effective at soothing a sore or irritated throat, making it a popular choice when you’re feeling under the weather.

While they options not be a cure-all, they can provide comfort and aid in the recovery process.


