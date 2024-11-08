News by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta’s Grady Hospital To Build Emergency Care Center In South Fulton Grady Memorial Hospital will build a freestanding health unit in South Fulton County.







Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta is expanding its reach. Fox5 Atlanta reported that the hospital is planning to build a freestanding emergency unit in Union City.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners is partnering with Grady to fill a healthcare gap on the south side of Atlanta. The medical unit will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to Fox 5, “Residents of South Fulton County right now travel up to 40 minutes to get life-saving treatment since the closures of Atlanta Medical Center.”

Robert Pitts, Fulton County chairman, emphasized the necessity of the medical unit and the county’s hope for the future.

“The dream is, and the need is for a freestanding hospital in south Fulton County, but this is a major step in the right direction,” Pitts said.

A spokesperson for Grady gave a statement to Channel 2 Action News expounding on the details of the partnership.

“We are pleased that our certificate of need to build a freestanding emergency department in south Fulton County has been approved. This freestanding emergency department, built in partnership with Fulton County, will be located in Union City and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week,”

Grady Memorial is a Level One Trauma Unit. As such, it can address emergency situations in-house. The freestanding emergency center has 16 bays and will provide labs, immediate assessment, immediate care and body scans. Emergency treatment will require the use of helicopters and ambulances to admit patients to Grady’s main facility.

Grady Memorial Hospital’s Marcus Trauma Center was recognized as a level-one trauma center in June 2024. Dr. Elizabeth Benjamin, the trauma medical director at Grady, praised the facility’s team and commitment to greatness in a statement.

“This re-verification is a testament to our team of physicians, nurses, and support staff who deliver the highest levels of care to the patients we serve every day,” she said. “It also underscores what we have known for a long time — Grady’s trauma care is second to none.”

The facility is the only trauma center in Atlanta that can accommodate up to 5,000 patients.

