Police Report Says Veteran Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton Has Dementia, Was Targeted In Home Scam

Washington, D.C’s longtime congressional delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton, was reportedly scammed out of thousands of dollars this week after individuals posing as HVAC home repair workers charged her credit card for unauthorized services, according to D.C. police.

Authorities confirmed that Norton, 88, lost more than $4,000 in the incident, as reported by Politico. A public police report stated that the fraudulent charges were made for services at Norton’s residence. The complaint was filed by Jacqueline Pelt, a longtime aide and close ally of Norton, who is listed in the report as living at the congresswoman’s home.

According to the report, Pelt “did not authorize any work to be performed” at the property and immediately canceled Norton’s credit cards after discovering the unauthorized charges. Outlets also obtained an internal police report describing how several individuals arrived at Norton’s home claiming to be HVAC workers.

That same internal report allegedly stated that Norton was in the “early stages of dementia” and that Pelt held power of attorney on her behalf, though Politico has not independently verified those details.

Norton’s office pushed back on aspects of the report, stating that “the medical diagnosis included in the police report was based on an assumption the reporting officer was unqualified to make.” The statement also clarified that Norton “does not have a caretaker,” but rather “a longtime employee and friend serves as the house manager, residing at a separate address.”

The incident has sparked renewed scrutiny of Norton’s health and ability to serve, particularly as she plans to run for re-election next year. Her recent absence from public appearances — notably during President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Washington — has fueled speculation among some political observers.

Donna Brazile, a veteran Democratic strategist, recently called on Norton to retire, writing in an op-ed that it may be time for her to “pass the torch.” Meanwhile, two D.C. Council members, Brooke Pinto and Robert White, have announced their bids to challenge Norton in what could become her toughest re-election fight yet.

Campaign finance filings show that Norton’s fundraising has lagged behind her potential opponents, adding to concerns about the strength of her campaign as she continues to navigate public and personal challenges.

