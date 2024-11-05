Politics by Mitti Hicks Election 2024: It’s Illegal In Some States To Take A Ballot Selfie In A Voting Booth Some states ban ballot selfies and pictures with your ballot.







We get it. There’s no better feeling than exercising your right to vote. But a word of caution: post the iconic “I Vote” sticker once you’re outside. It’s illegal in some states to take ballot selfies or photos in a voting booth.

No ballot selfie is worth the misdemeanor. In South Carolina, for example, a misdemeanor could result in up to one year in jail and a $100 fine.

“Pictures of the ballot itself are strictly prohibited in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says in an advisory on social media. “South Carolina voters are not allowed to use a camera inside the voting booth.”

South Carolina is not alone. At least a quarter of states ban selfies and photos of your ballot. In fact, according to Ballotpedia, ballot selfies are illegal in 15 states, including in some key swing states such as Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada. Ohio has some of the strictest laws with ballot selfies. It’s a fifth-degree felony in Ohio, carrying a $2,500 fine and up to a year in prison.

“We know that everyone is excited to vote, and we LOVE that! Many people want to document the moment with a selfie or a picture. While it’s fine to take a selfie, we still have to obey Ohio’s election law. We kindly request that voters refrain from taking a picture of their ballot before placing it into the tabulator,” Wyandot County Board of Elections officials told WLWT in a statement.

Where Can You Take Ballot Selfies?

Ballotpedia indicates that 26 states allow ballot selfies, including the swing states of Pennsylvania and Michigan. The critical swing state of Arizona joins Texas, West Virginia, and Tennessee in limiting ballot pictures to absentee/mail-in ballots only. States and jurisdictions that are unclear include New Mexico, Louisiana, the critical swing state of Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

In an election that has already proven to be a tight race, with voters from both sides expressing how it’s the most “consequential election” in recent history, it’s best to avoid problems at the polls and err on the side of caution. If you feel compelled to post, leave it on the voting sticker.

