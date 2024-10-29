Women by Stacy Jackson Mother-Daughter Duo Organize Nationwide ‘Pajama Party’ To Support VP Kamala Harris On Election Night The Big Pajama Party founders are uniting democrats nationwide







Political activists Sharon Latson-Flemister and Dr. Tamarra Allen, leaders of The Big Pajama Party (BPP), are elevating their passion for sleepwear into a nationwide call to action to inspire 1,000,000 households to host pajama party gatherings beginning on Election Night in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic presidential bid.

The mother-daughter duo has expanded their pajama line into a nationwide movement in hopes of unifying Democrats as they plan their own pajama parties starting on Nov. 5 throughout the Jan. 20 Inauguration. “We’re not just watching history unfold; we’re making it,” Latson-Flemister said in a press release.

To prepare for the celebration, The Big Pajama Party co-founders encourage Democrats to snag a pair of pajamas from their limited edition “House of Kam” collection to lounge around in and connect with other Democrats across the nation as they flaunt their PJs on social media. Latson-Flemister and Allen said their collection has cozy essentials for everyone to enjoy throughout the election and holiday season, including glamorous loungewear, a line of historic HBCUs, and Black fraternities and sororities. Families in their matching era can purchase sets that even include pajamas for their pets.

Latson-Flemister and Allen are longtime political activists inspired by former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama during the 2024 Democratic National Convention. During this election season, the businesswomen have encouraged voter turnout through Zoom meetings, social media, postcards, phone calls, and face-to-face communication. During the Obama campaign, their service included rallying voters, mobilizing communities, and serving as vendors for the 2008 and 2012 inaugurations.

The Big Pajama Party founders want everyone to look and feel good during this nationwide celebration of democracy, and their innovative campaign expands beyond the pajama parties. “We’re committed to not only giving back, we’re here to disrupt and empower small business entrepreneurs,” said Allen. Everyone who purchases from The Big Pajama Party during the campaign will receive an exclusive personal ambassador link for free. The link will allow ambassadors to share the collection with family and friends to earn 10% off on every purchase made through the link. Additionally, ambassadors will receive other incentives for hosting BPP events.

Along with the campaign, Latson-Flemister and Allen opened applications for small businesses to win one of the five small business grants the founders launched to help and support business growth and expansion. Applications close on Dec. 15, and winners will be announced on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. Funds will be awarded during Black History Month 2025.

