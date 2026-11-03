(Getty Images) Politics by Sidnee Michelle Election Day 2026: Control Of Congress Hangs In The Balance Several competitive Senate races could determine which party controls the chamber.







Americans are heading to the polls on Election Day to vote in the 2026 midterm elections, with control of Congress and the future of President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda at stake, NPR reports.

Democrats are seeking to regain power in Washington as voters weigh economic concerns, rising living costs, and the country’s direction. According to the outlet, Democrats need to flip three House seats and gain a net four Senate seats to take control of both chambers.

All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are on the ballot, along with gubernatorial races in 36 states.

Several competitive Senate races could determine which party controls the chamber, including contests in Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas.

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff faces Republican Rep. Mike Collins in a closely watched contest. Michigan also remains a key battleground, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is challenging Republican Mike Rogers for an open Senate seat.

Black voter participation could prove consequential in both states, particularly in heavily Democratic urban communities such as Atlanta and Detroit, where turnout could influence statewide results.

The election also carries historic implications for House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who could become the nation’s first Black speaker of the House if Democrats secure a majority and elect him to the position.

Economic issues remain central to the election, with voters weighing inflation, housing affordability, and the cost of everyday necessities.

More than 57 million Americans had already cast ballots before Election Day, according to figures from the University of Florida’s Election Lab.

Beyond Congress, gubernatorial contests could reshape state policies affecting education, healthcare, and economic development.

Polls begin closing at 6 p.m. Eastern in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, providing the first indications of election results.

However, closely contested races may remain undecided for days as election officials continue counting ballots.

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