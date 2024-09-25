Business by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors ‘Elle Olivia’ And ‘When We All Vote’ Empower The Next Generation With HerFuture Collection Launch The collaboration aims to unite families and encourage civic engagement







Elle Olivia, a lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering young girls, has teamed up with the national, nonpartisan voting initiative When We All Vote to launch the HerFuture apparel collection. This collaboration aims to unite families and encourage civic engagement to safeguard the future of young Black girls.

Marty McDonald, CEO and Founder of Elle Olivia, expressed her deep commitment to fostering a legacy of empowerment and inspiration for young women of color, drawing from her personal experiences as a mother. In particular, her own daughter was a key influence in shaping the vision behind the HerFuture collection. With a heartfelt desire to create something meaningful for the next generation, she shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE the significance of elevating young Black girls and equipping them with the tools to succeed.

“The HerFuture collection stems from a deep desire to protect the dreams of the next generation, particularly young Black girls like my own daughter. We wanted to create something that celebrates their individuality and creativity while also highlighting the importance of protecting their future. When We All Vote was a natural partner because their mission aligns with our goal to empower mamas, aunties, and grandmothers to take action and secure a future where our daughters can thrive.”

Marty’s journey as a Black woman and mother deeply influenced the purpose of Elle Olivia. She has witnessed the importance of empowering and nurturing the next generation of Black girls through her own experiences, an understanding that fueled her passion to create products and collaborations that go beyond fashion and into advocacy. Elle Olivia isn’t just about style; it’s about driving meaningful change and fostering environments where young Black girls can thrive.

“As a Black woman and a mother, I’ve experienced firsthand how essential it is to create spaces that uplift and celebrate Black girls.” This is exactly what inspired her to launch the HerFuture collaboration. She describes the partnership as “deeply personal because it’s about creating a world where my daughter, and all young Black girls, can dream without limits. It’s about ensuring that their futures are protected, and that they grow up with the same opportunities and rights we’re fighting for today.”

Community empowerment is at the heart of Elle Olivia’s brand mission. Through this collaboration, Marty McDonald hopes to send a message of unity and the power of collective action. “We want our mamas, aunties, and grandmothers to know that they have a voice, and their vote can shape the future for their daughters and the world they inherit,” she said.

By partnering with When We All Vote, Elle Olivia aims to mobilize their community to take action. Marty believes that this collaboration can empower mothers, caregivers, and nurturers to advocate for their daughters and all young girls in their communities. She envisions the next generation of Black girls growing up feeling confident in their ability to make a difference.

As an entrepreneur, Marty McDonald has learned valuable lessons. She emphasizes the importance of representation, authenticity, and community support. Looking forward, she plans to continue combining fashion with social advocacy and using Elle Olivia as a platform to push for change.

Marty’s advice to young Black women who are inspired by her story is simple: “Dream big, stay authentic, and don’t be afraid to take up space.” She believes that everyone has the power to make an impact and shape the future.

