Business by Keka Araújo ELEVATING YOUR EXCELLENCE: Jamauri Bogan Inspires As The Youngest Black Community Developer In Western Michigan Bogan's work stands out in an industry where Black and Hispanic developers make up less than 1% of all real estate development companies.







A few years ago, Jamauri Bogan was known for his performance on the football field as a star running back for the Western Michigan University Broncos. Today, he is a visionary leader in real estate development, tackling some of the most pressing challenges facing his community. As the founder of Bogan Developments, he is building a legacy focused on transforming formerly redlined areas into vibrant, inclusive neighborhoods.

Bogan’s work stands out in an industry where Black and Hispanic developers make up less than 1% of all real estate development companies. He is the sole minority-led affordable housing developer in Kalamazoo and a trailblazer in Southwest Michigan. His journey began with a real estate license and a role at Hollander Development, where he quickly advanced from an intern to a partner in the new firm, Edison Community Partners.

“Legacy developers built the cash reserves and the balance sheets, so they’re able to borrow from banks, pool funds, and use tax credits that I wasn’t able to,” Bogan said, highlighting the significant barriers he faced. These challenges—including discrimination, wealth inequity, and limited access to capital—often prevent Black developers from providing large-scale solutions for their communities.

Despite these obstacles, Bogan persevered. His experience with Hollander Development led to three significant Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) awards from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). These included a 70-unit senior housing project with Mt. Zion Baptist Church, a 92-unit mixed-use development in Battle Creek, and a 45-unit permanent supportive housing project for individuals in recovery in Kalamazoo.

Zone 32: A Community-Driven Solution

After earning his MBA in less than five years while breaking records as a football star, Bogan founded his own firm. Bogan Developments’ flagship project is Zone 32, a $4.7 million mixed-use development on a former brownfield site in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. The project combines workforce housing with commercial space, an early childhood education center, and childcare facilities.

Bogan saw the urgent need for this type of project firsthand. With a shortage of nearly 8,000 housing units and a low high school graduation rate in Kalamazoo, Zone 32 was designed as a solution to multiple community problems. Despite the project’s immense price tag and the lack of traditional investors, Bogan personally signed off on the debt, demonstrating his unwavering belief in the deal and its impact. “In this industry, remember, you don’t make a dollar until the building is complete, and the first person moves in,” he said.

He assembled a team of experts and secured grants and loans from organizations like the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Kalamazoo County Foundation, which provided a crucial impact investment loan. This commitment was more than just a financial boost: it was a vote of confidence in Bogan and his mission.

A New Chapter in Leadership

Bogan’s dedication to community transformation extends beyond his development projects. He serves on several influential boards, including Community Homeworks and the Kalamazoo Foundation for Excellence. He is also a partner in Kalamazoo Forward Ventures, a collective of leaders who have committed a “whopping ‘$50 million capital investment’ for underrepresented businesses and founders.”

As the youngest partner in this ambitious group, Bogan’s role is to ensure the real estate fund addresses the housing crisis head-on.

“There’s a shortage of housing, and when we look at the overall landscape of BIPOC-, Black-, women-owned development companies around the country, there’s less than 1%,” the young, passionate mogul told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “And, so, we have to figure out a way to move the needle to make a difference. That’s why we created a real estate fund to address the housing shortage here in Kalamazoo.”

Through his leadership, Bogan is not just building buildings; he is creating meaningful change and empowering the next generation of leaders. He is dedicated to creating innovative, inclusive, and impactful projects that offer communities the promise of a better tomorrow.



Bogan’s journey began with a foundation of discipline as a student-athlete at Western Michigan University. He was deeply committed to community service, which earned him the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Humanitarian Award in 2019.

Even in college, he had a clear vision for his future, setting his sights on the real estate development industry. He launched Nekton Investments with a teammate. This early venture taught him crucial skills in fundraising and networking that he would later apply to his own firm.

Bogan Developments is now a key player in revitalizing underdeveloped and formerly redlined areas in Kalamazoo, with more than $2.5 million in investments to date.

His success led to a partnership with the City of Kalamazoo, which in 2020 tapped Bogan for the challenging task of redeveloping brownfield sites in the Northside Neighborhood, one of which became the Zone 32 project. This project is a testament to his belief that real change is achieved when a community’s needs are met with thoughtful, community-driven solutions.

He is a key advocate for youth and future leaders, serving on boards like the Western Michigan University Athletics Advisory Board and the Western Michigan University Foundation Real Estate Committee.

Bogan’s work is a true example of how one person can leverage skill and passion to create lasting, worthwhile social and economic impact.

RELATED CONTENT: Elevating Your Excellence: Derrick Johnson Is A Stalwart Leader Forging New Pathways For NAACP And Racial Equity















