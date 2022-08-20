EleVen by Venus Williams Launches First Eyewear Collection In Collaboration With LOOK OPTIC

Through a recent partnership, Venus Williams and her activewear brand EleVen are serving modern, classic, and luxurious looks for both men and women.

According to Tennis World USA, the seven-time Grand Slam winner has teamed up with LOOK OPTIC to launch a limited-edition collection of unisex metal frames. The dynamic pair is introducing an exciting product designed by Williams herself — MUSE — the eyewear brand’s “first-ever metal frame made from 100% recycled materials,” according to LOOK OPTIC. MUSE also represents EleVen’s first-ever eyewear collection.

“Partnering with LOOK OPTIC and working with their team was a very collaborative experience, Williams said in a press release, per the outlet. “They truly understand EleVen’s commitment to creating products that empower you to look and feel your best. With any product we design, we want to be sure we are delivering nothing but the best for our consumers—this capsule is no exception, and the final product is something I’m excited to not only wear, but see you in as well!”

“Muse was inspired by some of my favorite vintage styles, and the attention to detail, including a unique half-rim design, provides a cool, distinctive look. Blending fashion with function, Muse makes you look good and feel good!” Williams stated, according to LOOK OPTIC’s website.

The chic collection of frames also boasts an ultra-lightweight and durable experience that comes with prescription quality and scratch-resistant lenses. Featuring smooth-matte sunglasses ($86), readers ($82), tinted lenses ($86), and light glasses ($92), customers can sport the sunglasses in silver and gold, while the tinted lenses come in pink and blue.

“The design process was really about empowering and feeling confident,” Williams said in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily. “That’s in every piece that you touch and wear at EleVen. We also want to deliver the best products for our consumers, so it’s mixing both brands — mixing the Look Optics’ aesthetic and EleVen’s fashion-forward look.”

The EleVen by Venus Williams x LOOK Optic capsule collection can be purchased now on lookoptic.com and elevenbyvenuswilliams.com. You can also learn more about the partnership at the websites.