Elle Duncan Named New USA Sports Host For WNBA Coverage

Elle Duncan is extending her legacy of WNBA coverage at USA Network in her new role as USA Sports’ official WNBA correspondent.

On Jan. 22, Duncan was named studio host for USA Sports’ inaugural WNBA season, handling pre- and postgame coverage on USA Network, according to Sports Business Journal. The role follows her recent move to Netflix, where she serves as an on-air host for sports and live events.

“Duncan’s hiring comes after the WNBA and Versant announced in November an 11-year media rights deal giving USA Network the broadcast of WNBA games, including the regular season and select playoff and Finals matchups. The agreement, running from the 2026 season through 2036, will feature at least 50 games annually on USA Network, with Wednesday-night doubleheaders accompanied by dedicated pre- and postgame studio coverage.

Duncan moves her WNBA expertise from ESPN to USA Network. At ESPN, she hosted the 6 PM SportsCenter and led WNBA and women’s college basketball coverage, including WNBA Countdown with Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter. The trio became a fan favorite during women’s Final Four broadcasts for their chemistry and love of the sport.

It’s rare for a journalist to shine across multiple networks, but Duncan is doing just that. She is leading WNBA coverage at USA Network while also taking on a new role at Netflix as an on-air host for sports and live events. Duncan’s Netflix contract gives her the flexibility to work with other networks, so long as it doesn’t conflict with her Netflix commitments.

Duncan’s agent confirmed that her Netflix duties will include hosting MLB Opening Night, the MLB Home Run Derby, and contributing to the streamer’s NFL Christmas Day coverage. She will make her Netflix debut on Jan. 23 during Skyscraper Live, a two-hour global event featuring free solo climber Alex Honnold attempting to scale Taipei 101, Taiwan’s tallest building.

