Elon University Alum Makes History As First Black Woman To Head Short-Line Railroad in US

This woman is proud that the world understands logistics and her industry more.

Tomeka Watson Bryant, a standout softball player at Elon University, made history in May after being appointed the first Black woman to head a short-line railroad in the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Public Belt RR (@railnola)

According to Elon University, Watson Bryant is the general manager of the New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB), overseeing the daily task of ensuring the short-line railroad is helping its clients keep their products and materials moving.

Bryant followed in her father’s career footsteps, who worked in the railroad industry for CSX for 41 years. Watson Bryant spent the past five years overseeing business development and customer service as the sales and marketing manager before she was appointed to her new role.

Her new role at the NOPB requires her to oversee and provide daily guidance for 18 managers and 174 employees.

“We wake up every day knowing the work we do is important,” Watson Bryant said. “But my number one priority is making sure all the women and men on our front lines are making it home safely.”

The NOPB provides haulage services to and from the port of New Orleans and other local industries. Starting as a train master, Watson Bryant worked her way up to her new leadership role, where her daily tasks include meetings, decision-making, forecasting, and coaching other managers.

“Our workforce feels comfortable with me because I’ve been here. They’ve seen my growth and all the ups and downs throughout my career, and they’ve supported me through it. I’m blessed and appreciate that,” she said.

According to Bryant, being a top student-athlete at Elon, where she was the first All-American player in the program’s history and the first Elon student-athlete to receive All-American laurels since the university moved to Division I, prepared her for the responsibilities with NOPB.

Last year, she was inducted into the Elon Hall of Fame.

“The work ethic it takes to be a student at Elon has definitely helped me in becoming a general manager,” Bryant said. “From an academic standpoint and an athletic standpoint, I was pushed and challenged. In my day-to-day job now, I get pushed and challenged, so I definitely think my experience at Elon had a really big impact on my career and success.”