What In The World? Offering No Proof, Elon Musk Claims 150-Year-Old People Are Receiving Social Security Checks







During a press conference in the Oval Office, tech billionaire Elon Musk made bizarre claims about Social Security, including that 150-year-olds are receiving benefits.

Standing beside President Donald Trump and sporting a black “Make America Great Again” hat on Feb. 11, Musk gave reporters insight on why his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is looking into Social Security, stating there are persons well past livable ages receiving the benefits.

“There‘s crazy things, like the cross-examination of social security. We’ve got people who are 150 years old. Now, do you know anyone that’s 150?” Musk said. “They should be on the Guinness Book of World Records. So you know, that’s a case where I think they are probably dead. That’s my guess, so they should be very famous. It’s one of the two.”

Elon Musk says there are people older than 150 yrs old collecting Social Security: “I think they're probably dead, is my guess, or they should be very famous, one of the two.” pic.twitter.com/rFWj3V7zkG — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 11, 2025

Since being sworn in as the 47th President, Trump has made brazen, concerning efforts to downsize federal departments. He has given Musk, a citizen, access to payment and personnel records. Members of Congress have expressed significant security and privacy concerns. Trump told reporters that the efforts are part of a plan to cut $1 trillion from the federal budget, which reached $6.75 trillion in the most recent fiscal year.

Before the press conference, Musk took to X to call out fraud claims in federal entitlements such as Medicare, Medicaid, Welfare, Disability and Social Security.

At this point, I am 100% certain that the magnitude of the fraud in federal entitlements (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Welfare, Disability, etc) exceeds the combined sum of every private scam you’ve ever heard by FAR.



It’s not even close. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

The X owner has made outrageous claims before. According to Newsweek, on Feb. 8, Musk said he was told there are more than $100 billion per year of entitlement payments to individuals without a Social Security number or “even a temporary ID number.”

The official Social Security Administration website states people need “an SSN [Social Security number] to work, collect Social Security benefits, and receive certain government services.”

After Musk claimed moves like this are what the American people voted for, House Democrats issued a clarifying statement.

“No one voted for eliminating the Department of Education to pay for tax cuts for billionaires. No one voted for cuts to Social Security so that Tesla can continue to pay $0 in federal taxes,” the statement read, posted on X.

“No one voted for Elon Musk.”

