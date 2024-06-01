Eminem Faces Backlash For Megan Thee Stallion Diss In New Song ‘Houdini’

Eminem is back in his early 2000s era with controversial rap lyrics that take aim at female pop stars. Only this time it’s not Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, or Mariah Carey the rap veteran is making jokes about, it’s rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion.

The Grammy award-winning Eminem has come under fire across social media for his new song “Houdini,” which refers to Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 shooting incident with Tory Lanez. In the song, released on May 31, Eminem resurfaces the shooting that put Lanez behind bars for 10 years.

“If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me/Would I really have a shot at a feat?” Eminem raps in the song’s first verse.

He even made sure to caption the lyrics in the official music video for the song to make sure everyone understood the lyrical pun.

Not too long after releasing the single, a clip of the diss began to circulate online, which garnered strong responses from Megan Thee Stallion supporters.

“But why,” one person asked.

“He’s grown enough to be her dad this was lame and embarrassing especially at his big age that’s why he fell off,” added someone else.

eminem just dissed megan thee stallion..



“if i was to ask for megan thee stallion if she would collab with me

would i really have a shot at a feat?” pic.twitter.com/ZbBa1KjK2h — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) May 31, 2024

The song comes after Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in August 2023 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her foot in July 2020. Lanez filed his latest appeal in February and continues to maintain his innocence.

Since his sentencing and incarceration, some rappers have expressed their support for the “Say It” singer including fellow Toronto native Drake, rappers Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill, and singer Chris Brown.

Many others have chosen to stay silent about the situation, which rapper Soulja Joy called out during an Instagram Live in January 2023.

“Yall ni***s out here shooting b****s and ain’t nobody gone say nothing? I’m the only n***a in the whole rap game that’s gonna say something? Ok, cool,” Soulja Boy exclaimed.

“Well, Tory Lanez you a b***h,” he said. “You a b***h na on me. Y’all watched this n***a shoot this b***h and everybody said, ‘He ain’t do it.’ Man, f**k yall lame a*s n***as.”

Rapper 50 Cent publicly shared his change of heart after he initially doubted Megan’s reveal of Tory Lanez being her attacker. Megan Thee Stallion has since used her story to advocate for the need to protect Black women.

