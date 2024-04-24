Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back At Former Employee’s ‘Salacious’ Lawsuit Accusing Her Of Harassment Megan Thee Stallion, through her attorney, denied the "salacious" allegations from a former cameraman who says he saw her engage in sex with another woman.









Megan Thee Stallion is firing back at a former employee’s “salacious” lawsuit accusing her of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The Grammy award-winning rapper had her lawyer Alex Spiro respond to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, April 23, that accused her of mistreating a former staffer after he allegedly forced him to watch her engage in sexual activity with another woman while trapped inside a car.

“This is an employment claim for money—with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” Spiro told Page Six. “We will deal with this in court.”

Videographer Emilio Garcia filed his legal complaint Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court accusing the “Savage” rapper of fostering a toxic workplace among other claims. Garcia claims the hostility started after the alleged incident in the vehicle when Megan ordered him to “don’t ever discuss what you saw.”

The “HISS” rapper allegedly berated, fat-shamed, and mistreated Garcia following the vehicle incident. The “harassment was so severe or pervasive” that it created a “hostile, abusive work environment” that made Garcia’s “working conditions intolerable,” the suit said.

He worked as Megan’s personal cameraman from 2018 to June 2023, when he claims he was fired after months of abuse. The vehicle incident took place during a trip to Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022 when he was inside an SUV with the rapper and three other women. He claims Megan and one of the women had sex next to him in the moving car.

“I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me,” he told NBC News.

During the trip, Garcia says Megan fat-shamed him, called him a “fat bi*ch” and told him to “spit your food out” because “you don’t need to be eating.”

“To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things,” Garcia said. “I felt degraded.”

Garcia says shortly after returning from the trip, his pay structure was changed from a monthly stipend to a pay-per-task format where he had to submit invoices despite his continued long hours. He also alleges to have received fewer bookings with Megan following the Ibiza trip.

The suit says Garcia considered quitting due to the rapper’s “possessiveness combined with a lack of appropriate pay for the amount of time asked of him.” It wasn’t until he was booked for a job in June 2023 that Roc Nation contacted him and told him “his services would no longer be required.”

Garcia says the experience left him with a loss of wages, employment benefits, physical sickness and injuries, and emotional distress. He is suing for six figures, compensation for unpaid wages with interest, employee benefits, statutory and wage penalties under California labor laws, and punitive damages for costs he incurred, including attorneys’ fees.

“What I learned throughout the years is that, especially coming from an from an office environment, is you know, there’s no HR department in the entertainment business,” Garcia said.

“So if you don’t know that you’re being done wrong, you don’t really know how to advocate for yourself until you start asking maybe you start asking your peers who have representation, they have agents, they have management, they have attorneys. So I just really just want to encourage people to advocate for themselves.”

