Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Emmitt Smith On His New Las Vegas Restaurant: ‘Our People Need To See That Success’ Emmitt Smith's new restaurant, Emmitt's Vegas, is blazing trails as one of the few Black-owned restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip.







Emmitt Smith continues to thrive as a businessman off the field with the launch of the three-time NFL champion’s new Las Vegas restaurant, Emmitt’s Vegas.

Since its launch in March 2024 on Las Vegas’s coveted Fashion Row, Emmitt’s has earned two OpenTable Diners’ Choice Awards and continues gaining popularity among tourists and locals. As one of the few Black-owned restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip, Smith recognizes the importance of securing Emmitt’s Vegas’ long-term success and the representation it brings to the Black community.

“I’m proud of the fact that I have had the opportunity to do that because, as a culture, we need to see business success,” he told Hot97. “I think it has to go beyond being an athlete in the sports world or the entertainment world.”

As a 13-year NFL veteran and 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Smith understands how common it is for Black individuals to find success in sports and entertainment. However, he notes the lack of recognition for Black professionals making strides in business—particularly in service-based industries, where community support is essential for success.

“There are so many great African American entrepreneurs, but they are not highlighted enough,” Smith said. “They highlight sports like you won’t believe. Business people are oftentimes left in the dark. Our people need to see that success.”

America has a long history of undermining the economic growth and development of the Black community. From Rosewood to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Black Americans have faced significant barriers to entrepreneurial success in a nation shaped by systemic racism. Smith cites this history as a key motivator in his commitment to ensuring the long-term success of Emmitt’s Vegas.

“I think one of the biggest tragedies that came out of Rosewood and the bombing of Black Wall Street because the vision of what African American people can do when they are together was destroyed,” he said. “That vision of business success or seeing it in our community be successful is what Black Wall Street was all about and what Rosewood was all about. So for me to be able to be where we are right now, I’m hoping to continue to have more success and have a restaurant that’s open for the next 25-30 years.”

Adding to the representation is Emmitt’s Vegas executive chef Antwan Ellis, one of the few Black executive chefs in the city and a pioneer in the field. Last month, he appeared on Las Vegas Now to discuss the significance of his role as a Black leader in the city’s highly competitive culinary scene.

Emmitt’s Vegas is open daily from 12 pm to 10 pm during the week and offers a delicious brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. Take a look at the menu filled with tasty American and seafood classics HERE.

RELATED CONTENT: Emmitt Smith Becomes Partner to Form New Full-time 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Team