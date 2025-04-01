Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Emmitt Smith Prioritizes The Long Game As Vegas Restaurant Marks 1st Anniversary: ‘It’s All About Sustainability’ Emmitt Smith marks the first anniversary of Emmitt's Vegas with a focus on long-term sustainability.







Emmitt Smith was all smiles during the special night of fine dining in celebration of Emmitt’s Vegas one-year anniversary.

Situated on the Las Vegas Strip near Fashion Show Mall, Emmitt’s Vegas rolled out the red carpet as flashing cameras captured the excitement. Guests indulged in a delectable culinary experience, reinforcing the restaurant’s growing reputation as a must-visit destination in the heart of Las Vegas.

Dynamic performances and energetic DJ sets created a vibrant atmosphere, enticing patrons to pause their meals for a quick two-step on the dance floor between bites. This dynamic spirit has solidified Emmitt’s Vegas as an emerging leader on the Las Vegas Strip.

Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with glasses of prosecco, offering an early glimpse of the exceptional service that continued throughout the night. The NFL icon and restaurant owner greeted guests while reflecting on his establishment’s journey to reaching its one-year milestone in the competitive dining scene.

“It’s excellent but it’s still a lot of pressure because we’re not there yet,” Smith told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “We just made it one year. Success to me is not in the year’s performance. It’s year after year after year after year. Consistency and growth. That’s how I define success, just like I’ve done in my football career.”

“I was working a year but working a year didn’t give me a Hall of Fame career,” Smith added. “What got me a Hall of Fame career was having 15 years in the National Football League and being consistent every year. Now, it’s all about sustainability.”

Among the standouts of the night was the exclusive four-course dinner, featuring selections from the restaurant’s signature anniversary tasting menus. Creole shrimp and delicious crispy cauliflower satisfied tastebuds for the first course.

The second course was expertly paired with a selection of two Emmitt’s signature cocktails — the Gold Jacket Fashioned (Woodson Whiskey, spiced demerara syrup, and Angostura orange bitters served with a ’22’ ice sphere) or the Season Three (Bacardi Coconut Rum, fresh lime juice, mint, and lemon verbena). Guests enjoyed a refreshing Spinach and Kale Salad alongside delicate Yellowtail Sashimi.

For the main course, diners had the choice of a succulent Bone-In Pork Chop, a flavorful Bone-In Rib-Eye, or a Miso Glazed Sea Bass, each expertly paired with a complementary selection of red or white wine

Dessert featured a delightful selection from Emmitt’s Vegas menu, including the beloved Emmitt’s Butter Cake, the classic Crème Brûlée, and the indulgent Parisian Chocolate Cake.

After savoring the exquisite menu, Executive Chef Antwan Ellis came out to greet guests, expressing his pride and excitement in celebrating the restaurant’s successful first year on the Strip.

“At Emmitt’s Vegas, we don’t just serve food – we create experiences,” Chef Ellis said. “Every dish tells a story, and tonight was about celebrating a year of passion, creativity, and dedication to our craft. Seeing our guests come together to enjoy this menu reminds us why we do what we do.”

The highlight of the night was a stunning anniversary cake, custom-crafted by Freed’s Bakery, showcasing Smith’s iconic jersey number 22 atop a miniature football field with players. As guests gathered to commemorate the milestone, the decorative cake served as a fittingly sweet finale to an unforgettable night

It was a proud moment to celebrate the anniversary of the only Black-owned restaurant on the Strip, led by the only Black Executive Chef. The night stood as a testament to how Emmitt’s Vegas continues to champion Black excellence in Sin City, paving the way for a bright future.

