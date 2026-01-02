Politics by Mitti Hicks Federal Employees File Complaint Against Trump Administration’s Anti-Transgender Policies The Trump administration's a new policy eliminates gender-affirming care for enrollees in federal health insurance programs.







A group of federal government employees has filed a class-action complaint against President Donald Trump and his administration over a new policy that eliminates coverage for gender-affirming care for enrollees in federal health insurance programs.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in the United States, filed the complaint on behalf of federal employees on Jan. 1. The new policy officially took effect at the start of the year.

“The Human Rights Campaign Foundation initiated litigation against the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on behalf of federal employees and their families,” the organization said in a news release. “The matter has been filed on a class basis in response to an OPM Carrier Letter directing insurance providers to deny coverage for gender affirming care under the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) and Postal Service Health Benefits (PSHB) plans.”

Trump Administration Revokes Gender Affirming Care From Health Insurance

In August, the OPM issued a letter stating new changes for those who receive gender-affirming care. As of 2026, “chemical and surgical medication of an individual’s sex traits through medical interventions” will no longer be covered under health insurance programs for federal employees and United States Postal workers.

The complaint argues that the new policy is discriminatory based on sex.

“As a result, federal employees and their dependents will lose their insurance coverage for vital healthcare […] potentially placing care out of reach for many people solely because of who they are,” HRC writes.

The group adds, “Transgender people continue to face numerous barriers to access best-practice, potentially life-saving medical care. This move represents just the latest attack from a Trump administration obsessed with undermining the rights and freedoms of transgender people.”

This isn’t the first lawsuit against the Trump administration over its anti-transgender policies. A group of 17 transgender members of the Air Force filed a lawsuit against the federal government over early retirement benefits. The U.S. Air Force announced that it would deny all transgender service members retirement benefits. This move included those who had served enough years to retire early.

