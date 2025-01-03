News by Kandiss Edwards Apple Settles $95 Million Class Action Lawsuit For Siri Feature Breach Of Privacy Siri are you listening?







On Dec. 31, Apple agreed to settle a $95 million class action lawsuit regarding a breach of privacy by Siri’s voice-activated feature, according to Business Insider.

The plaintiffs allege that Siri recorded users’ conversations after they accidentally activated the feature and sold the recorded data to third-party affiliates and advertisers.

The settlement was approved in an Oakland, California Federal Court.

Apple cellphone users claim Apple obtained recordings from the Siri feature for over a decade, from Sept. 17, 2014, to Dec. 31, 2024.

Plaintiffs in the case claimed to receive ads about restaurants and clothing shortly after having private discussions about the topics.

One plaintiff received an advertisement for a surgical procedure after what he believed was a private discussion with his doctor.

Apple customers with Siri-enabled devices can receive up to $20 per device. The company currently has five devices and multiple models, each capable of Siri assistance.

Claimants must swear under oath that Apple recorded their private conversations unwittingly.

The glitch that allows customers’ phones to eavesdrop was allegedly unintended. As part of the settlement, the company will be required to ask permission before acquiring external data, such as private audio snippets.

“Apple would be required to publish a webpage to explain how users can opt-in to improve Siri and what information will be stored. Additionally, Apple must confirm that it has permanently deleted individual audio recordings from Siri collected before October 2019,” Business Insider reported.

The invasion of privacy was first revealed in 2019 during the “Hey, Siri” grading program. The program uses contractors to rate Siri’s efficiency, accuracy, and overall performance.

The Guardian reported that during the “grading,” contractors discovered the private and personal recordings.

Apple did not admit to any wrongdoing after the discovery, nor did the company admit to fault in the settlement.

They did, however, admit to not having higher standards for their products and features.

“As a result of our review, we realize we haven’t been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that, we apologize,” the company said in 2019.

