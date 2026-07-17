(Image: iStock) Technology by Sidnee Michelle Employers Are Using AI To Screen Job Seekers’ Online Presence What does your digital footprint say about you?







Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the hiring process as more employers adopt technology that analyzes job applicants’ public online activity before extending job offers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The growing use of AI-powered screening reflects employers’ efforts to identify potential reputational risks while streamlining recruitment.

Hiring platforms and background screening firms are increasingly using AI to review publicly available content from social media accounts, discussion forums, and other online sources. Unlike traditional background checks, these systems can quickly analyze years of digital activity, helping employers flag posts or behaviors they believe could affect workplace culture or company reputation.

The expansion of AI in recruitment comes as businesses continue investing in automated hiring tools despite ongoing discussions about transparency, privacy, and algorithmic bias. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has cautioned employers that AI-based employment tools must comply with existing federal anti-discrimination laws, while the Federal Trade Commission has warned companies against deceptive or unfair uses of automated decision-making in employment.

According to the outlet, some background screening companies are also using facial recognition and data-matching technology to connect online accounts that applicants may have believed were anonymous. The publication reported that employers are applying these reviews beyond executive hiring to customer-facing and other public-facing positions.

AI Knows What You Did Online. Now Your Employer Does, Too https://t.co/QRQgJA4edG — Trish K. Murphy (@nwworkplacelaw) July 16, 2026

“After the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, quite a few companies came to us and wanted to know, ‘Do we have pro-Hamas people in our ranks or antisemitic people?'” Darrin Lipscomb, chief executive of background screening company Ferretly, told the outlet.

The report also found that removing an online presence altogether may raise additional questions during the hiring process.

“Where it starts to be a liability is when it’s very clear that you used to have a presence and now you don’t. As a hiring manager, that would invite inquiry,” Vinda Souza, chief marketing officer at RefAssured, told the newspaper.

As AI continues to influence recruiting, workplace experts say job seekers should assume that their public digital footprint may become part of the hiring conversation. Rather than attempting to erase their online history, experts recommend maintaining a professional and authentic public presence while regularly reviewing privacy settings and publicly accessible content.

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