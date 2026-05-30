Just How Ubiquitous Will Artificial Intelligence Get?

Robert F. Smith, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, which has more than $107 billion in assets under management, spoke about the future of artificial intelligence with Black Enterprise CEO Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr., at the past XCEL Summit For Men. Given that Smith manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide solutions to millions of customers worldwide, he has unique insight into the future of this technology. His company is one of the largest asset managers dedicated to enterprise software. A 2025 XCEL Award Honoree, Smith declares that A.I. is here to stay. In fact, he says up to $3 trillion is being poured into its infrastructure and will one day change the economic dynamic of the entire planet. Hear it from the man who paid off the student loan debt for the entire Morehouse graduating class of 2019.