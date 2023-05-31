Empowering Black Marketing Professionals: 5 Notable Organizations Making a Difference

Written by Dean Watkins

In today’s ever-evolving professional landscape, it’s more important than ever to be tapped into organizations dedicated to supporting and empowering black marketing professionals. Here are five notable organizations that are making a significant impact.

The Marcus Graham Project: Developing Future Marketing Leaders

The Marcus Graham Project is a non-profit organization focused on nurturing the next generation of diverse marketing leaders. Through mentorship, training, and educational programs, this organization helps young black professionals gain the skills and opportunities they need to excel in the marketing and advertising industry.

The Black Marketing Association (BMA): Building Connections for Success

The Black Marketing Association (BMA) is a professional organization committed to supporting and empowering black marketing professionals. The BMA facilitates mentorship programs that connect experienced black marketing professionals with aspiring individuals. Additionally, they organize networking events, conferences, and workshops, creating opportunities for professionals to build relationships, expand their networks, and connect with industry leaders and like-minded peers.

Adcolor: Championing Diversity and Leadership

Adcolor is a prominent organization advocating for diversity and inclusion in the advertising, marketing, and media industries. They offer leadership development programs, workshops, and conferences that provide valuable insights, skills, and knowledge for black professionals looking to advance in their careers. Adcolor focuses on topics such as personal branding, career navigation, and effective leadership, empowering participants to excel in their roles.

ColorComm: Fostering a Supportive Community for Black Women

ColorComm is a community-driven organization dedicated to advancing black women professionals in communications, marketing, and media. Through a supportive network, ColorComm creates a space for black women to share experiences, exchange ideas, and find support. The organization encourages collaboration, knowledge sharing, and empowerment among its members.

Three’s a Crowd: Providing Guided Support for Marketing Professionals

Three’s a Crowd, a non-profit organization established in 2018, is making waves by offering resources and support to black professionals in the marketing industry. Focused on a variety of fields, such as advertising, marketing, entertainment, production, fine arts, and entrepreneurship, Three’s a Crowd provides opportunities for networking, collaboration, mentorship, and professional development. The organization actively works to increase representation and inclusivity through workshops and the production of educational content.

These organizations serve as pillars of support for black marketing professionals, offering guidance, mentorship, networking opportunities, and resources to propel their careers forward. By actively fostering inclusivity and representation within the industry, they contribute to a more diverse and thriving marketing landscape.

As black marketing professionals navigate their career journeys, these organizations stand ready to empower and uplift them, ensuring their voices are heard, recognized, and celebrated. Together, they are making a significant difference in shaping a brighter future for black professionals in the marketing industry.



