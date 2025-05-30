Women by Stacy Jackson Kathryn Finney Shares Career Playbook After Funding 2,500+ Black Women The credibility of her research report helped her support over 2,000 Black women entrepreneurs with over $100 million in funding.







Genius Guild founder Kathryn Finney built a successful career by starting with herself and supporting individuals overlooked by the traditional system.

The trained epidemiologist ventured into fashion in 2003 when she launched The Budget Fashionista blog, according to The Mobile Rundown. With the goal of building something visible, she expanded her project into one of the most successful fashion blogs centered on affordability and accessibility.

Kathryn Finney sold the platform in 2014, which funded her next project. By then, Finney was already two years into the launch of her organization Digitalundivided. The organization, which supported Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs in tech, addressed a problem Finney felt was being ignored.

Her approach was to “use data to break the silence”—in other words, come with receipts. Having already reached television audiences nationwide through her fashion blog, she launched her research report #ProjectDiane to show proof of the funding gap faced by Black women-owned startups.

The credibility of her data helped her support over 2,000 women entrepreneurs with over $100 million in funding.

When the world shifted in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Finney did not halt her hustle or her drive to continue helping other entrepreneurs thrive. She invested $10,000 of her own money to launch The Doonie Fund, an initiative named after her granddaughter, which helped Black women business owners with micro-investments. Her goal during the time of crisis was to move swiftly and focus on trust and small, effective capital.

“You don’t need millions to make a difference. Start with what you’ve got—and move quickly,” Finney advised.

Keeping the momentum going, the venture fund leader launched her $20 million venture fund and business studio, Genius Guild. With the goal to support Black entrepreneurs seeking to scale businesses that serve their communities, Finney positioned her business to garner support from Melinda Gates and the Surdna Foundation.

Finney advises everyday entrepreneurs to construct success with discipline, data, and focus. Finney has become a national voice due to her ability to scale with intention and to wait for no one to give her permission.

