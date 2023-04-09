Entrepreneur and Clinical Social Worker Chardé Hollins Launches $50K Media Campaign To Address Black Male Suicide and Mental Health

Entrepreneur Chardé Hollins is seeking to fill the gap in Black mental health through her campaign, Life Is Better With You Here. Launched in March, the campaign media grant is made possible by a $50K grant acquired by the consulting firm, Relevant Connections, which Hollins is CEO and founder of.

Funds will go towards raising awareness and connecting individuals to mental health resources, specifically Black men between the ages of 13-35.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health, the suicide rate for African American men is four times greater than for African American women.

“As a Black male, the stigma that society puts on you is that you have to be tough,” says Hollins. “You cannot cry, you can’t show emotion, you have to have it all together. You have to provide, you have to do all of these things that are very mentally draining. And, at times, you may feel as if you don’t have anyone to talk to, or that things are tough.”

Hollins, who is also a suicide prevention advocate and DEI expert added, We want this campaign to show Black men and Black boys that they are both seen, heard, and valued. I want them to know that life is better with you here, and mental health is physical health.”

Hollins adds suicide rates as a whole are significantly higher in Black and Brown communities. It’s the second-leading cause of death among Black children, ages 10-14; and the third-leading cause of death among Black teens, ages 10-14, according to the Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition in Cleveland.

“We push the need to be culturally competent because we have Black and Brown communities at higher risks of death by suicide,” she says. “However, the treatment modalities and the resources available to them are often not culturally competent, which means we are losing lives because we are not adapting our treatment modalities to the people that need them the most.”

To access services and learn more about the media campaign, visit: www.legaciesempowered.org/ libwyh.