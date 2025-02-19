Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Entrepreneur Launches School That Teaches Event Planners How To Build A 6 Figure Business Unlike other schools that may teach design and decor, this first-of-its-kind school is a virtual institution that is focused on redefining the power of live events, turning them into strategic platforms for building wealth, influence, and legacy.







Renowned event strategist and entrepreneur Shanna M. Scott has launched the Event Professional School (EPS), an accredited Black-owned school for event planners and professionals that focuses entirely on teaching them how to build a six-figure business. Unlike other schools that may teach design and decor, this first-of-its-kind school is a virtual institution that is focused on redefining the power of live events, turning them into strategic platforms for building wealth, influence, and legacy.

Created for both event professionals who want to create a six-figure event business and event hosts who want to sell the products, programs, or services, EPS equips its protégés with the tools, strategies, and frameworks to transform events into powerful ecosystems for business growth.

Shanna, who is based in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area, says that she built EPS as more than an institution — it’s a faith-driven movement that empowers individuals to leverage their God-given gifts to maximize their revenue potential, elevate their influence, and leave a lasting impact through the art and strategy of event experiences.

“Events are so much more than gatherings,” says Shanna. “They’re opportunities to build wealth, strengthen connections, and establish authority. At EPS, we teach our protégés how to harness these opportunities to grow their businesses, foster brand affinity and loyalty, and create transformative experiences.”

Revolutionizing Events with a Unique and Immersive Approach

EPS is distinct in its dual approach, serving event professionals and event hosts alike. Whether someone is looking to refine their events skills or design a sales-focused event that scales their business, EPS offers an unparalleled blend of education, mentorship, and practical experience.

Highlights of the EPS program include:

• Event Conversion Mastery: Discover the power of storytelling and strategic communication to sell high-ticket offers (HTOs) during live events.

• Hands-On Immersive Training: Protege’s complete 200 clock hours, gaining real-world experience by supporting event hosts as they execute their first profitable events.

• Luxury Logistical Event Curation: Learn how to create sophisticated, high-impact events that strengthen brand equity and deliver highly convertible guest experiences.

• Faith-Driven Strategy: EPS integrates proven business principles with faith-based teachings, empowering protégés and hosts to align their values with their professional pursuits.

At the heart of EPS is The First Stage, a program that pairs protégés with event hosts who are producing intimate, sales-driven events. This collaboration is a win-win: hosts gain expert support to ensure event success, while protégés acquire critical experience managing high-stakes event execution.

A Mission to Empower a Generation of Event Professionals

For Shanna, launching EPS is deeply personal. “Events are more than just celebrations,” she explains. “They are platforms for transformation, influence, and legacy-building. My mission is to empower professionals to approach events strategically—operating at the highest level with faith, skill, and purpose.”

Shanna’s mission with EPS is clear: to redefine traditional ways events are perceived in the marketplace and empower others to see events as vehicles for wealth creation, global impact, and personal growth. With EPS, she has created not just an elite training institution but a movement, fostering a new and highly skilled leadership iin the events industry.

Shanna’s approach is grounded in the belief that wealth creation is both a blessing and a responsibility. Drawing from Deuteronomy 8:18, she teaches her students and clients that the ability to build wealth through their gifts is a divine calling. This faith-driven foundation is woven into every aspect of the curriculum, ensuring graduates leave EPS as skilled professionals and purpose-driven leaders.

Be Part of the Movement

Enrollment for the Event Professional School is now open, offering a transformative curriculum tailored to meet the unique needs of event professionals and hosts. Whether you’re an entrepreneur seeking to use events as a growth strategy or an experienced professional aiming to elevate your expertise, EPS provides the training, mentorship, and community to help you succeed.

Visit EventProfessionalSchool.com to learn more, apply for enrollment, or discover how EPS can help you create events that build both wealth and impact.

For further inquiries, contact Shanna directly at clientlove@shannascott.com

This story was first reported by Blackbusiness.com

