Entrepreneur Launches Florida’s First Ever Black-Owned Selfie Museum and Showroom

Meet Carissa Glanton, curator of the first Black-owned Selfie Showroom in the state of Florida. With more than a decade of experience as a professional photographer, Carissa, a.k.a. Diamondeyezzz, knows how to make a picture pop.

Using her creative eye and versatility, she built each set from the ground up. Fans of her DIY-style photography follow her for the latest props, gadgets, and behind-the-scenes info from this rising media mogul.

A celebrated Amazon influencer, Carissa is bringing her know-how to a broader audience with her brick-and-mortar style Selfie Museum. The lavish Selfie Studio, located at 9433 Lem Turner Road in the heart of Jacksonville, Fla., has 20 unique sets for eye-catching content. The 2,400 square feet event space is perfect for parties, date nights, or an evening of fun with the girls.

Whatever the theme, the Selfie Studio has guests covered. The state-of-the-art backdrops and staging have appropriate lighting for smartphones and high-tech videography. Signature scenes include original themes of a night on the town at the local club, soaking in suds in a modern tub, or a simulated first-class airplane ride.

The creators of the Selfie Showroom have thought of everything from romantic spaces strewn with red flowers to all-white abstract designs with a giant giraffe! Engagement themes include a garden party complete with an ivy-covered swing. Clients who want a touch of royalty will be pleased to find a passionate purple space decked out with luxury touches. For those who want to up their game, there is even a golden throne!

Carissa’s vision has come to fruition with the ultimate content creation space at the Selfie Showroom. Learn more at the official website at SelfieShowRoom.com.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.