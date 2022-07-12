Entrepreneur Launches Florida’s Newest Black Woman-Owned Creative Digital Marketing Agency

Nickisha Matthews, chief executive officer of 904 Business Solutions, the Florida-based executive consultancy, has announced the successful opening of her new creative digital marketing agency, Creative Business Branding™.

It innovatively specializes in partnering with businesses, non-profit organizations, and other companies nationwide to help them craft custom, trustable business brands through visual and digital communications (graphic designs, social media, marketing, websites).

With a team that has over 20 years of experience, Creative Business Branding recognizes the essential component in helping companies and organizations accelerate their growth, profitability, reputation, and market presence by creating unique, likable, and trustable brands (visual and digital communications). Knowing that 95 percent of purchasing decisions are subconscious, Creative Business Branding uses the four Ps of marketing (product, price, place, and promotion) in its design and provide a Creatively Branded™ experience.

About 904 Business Solutions

904 Business Solutions, established in 2015, is a one-stop-shop consultancy for startup businesses nationally based in Florida. They are known for saving business owners money in the form of time by offering everything from business plans to marketing strategies.

The following are accomplishments made by the executive consultancy:

– Member of Jacksonville Chamber of Congress.

– Awarded Top Web Designers in 2017-2019 and listed as Top Digital Agency.

– Powerful in Pink Recipient in 2016.

About “There is a Method to the Madness”

Nickisha Matthews is publishing “There is a Method to the Madness: Building Blocks for a Small Business,” a step-by-step book on starting a business in late 2022. This work will be published under her surname, Nichcol Collins. It is short and to the point, saving entrepreneurs wasted time and money. Remember, when starting a business, “it’s not easy, but it is worth it,” said Collins, author. A journal and podcast will accompany this step-by-step book.

If you are an entrepreneur, startup business, in business, non-profit organization, or company, contact us for information or get started at 904-379-0914 or visit us at CreativeBusinessBranding.org.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.