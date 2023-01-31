Entrepreneur Opens First Black-Owned, Plant-Based Vegan Chicken Wings Restaurant in Atlanta

Meet N’namdi Arinze, the founder and owner of Vegan Wangs, an Atlanta-based delivery and catering service that offers soy-free vegan chicken wings and gluten-free oyster mushroom wings along with side items and drinks.

The Black-owned company has already pleased vegans and non-vegans alike with its various flavors including Buffalo, Thai sweet chili, Ginger teriyaki, Mango habanero, Lemon pepper, and more.

N’namdi comments, “We’re excited to offer delicious plant-based options that everyone, including meat eaters, can enjoy.” Nnamdi was raised vegan in the early 80s and always wanted to create a vegan chicken wing brand that differed from the made-in-China soy-based wings that vegans are moving away from.

As the number of people wanting plant-based meat replacements continues to grow, more companies will be stepping up to offer their versions of this popular food trend. Vegan Wangs is the latest addition to this ever-growing but still untapped market segment and with restaurants and grocery store chains on board to carry their product.

Right now, Vegan Wangs is only available for take-out and delivery in the Atlanta metro area through Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. However, the wings will soon be available in grocery store chains nationwide and in bulk for restaurants. N’namdi also plans to expands to other cities starting with Brooklyn, New York in the near future.

For more details, visit his official web site at VeganWangs.com