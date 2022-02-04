Entrepreneur Turned Artist Empowers Others with Greeting Card Collection

A world-renowned speaker, coach and entrepreneur, Tera Carissa Hodges has been building an empowerment empire since 2006.

Since initially launching her empowerment endeavors, she has coached over 10,000 women in over 25 countries and has spoken on over 100 platforms throughout the US, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean and Africa. Her business is focused on empowering people, personalities and brands through multiple forms including media, online teachings, coaching, e-books, conferences and more.

“Seeing so many faith-based professionals ‘stuck,’ not where they want to be, not having a vision for how to get there, and not knowing how to evolve and reinvent themselves to get them where they want to be is what motivated me to start my business. All of my clients have dreams, but dreams have to become ideas, then actionable steps you take for them to become a reality,” shares Tera about her motivation to get started with her business.

From being an internationally known empowerment speaker to a 7 figure earning empowerment coach, Tera has also now expanded her influence to unique empowerment products. As such, Tera has partnered with Culture Greetings to launch 10 greeting cards within the brand’s breakthrough and empowerment line.

Culture Greetings is a female and Black-owned greeting card brand, where customers can pick a card online and customize it with a personalized message. The cards will then be sent directly to the recipient via postal mail or to any Walgreens location within the 50 states for same-day pick-up. Tera’s cards are all about empowering women and are meant to speak to life’s events and circumstances – breakups, job loss, and more.

“I help people heal from their past by embracing their past and pain and seeing it as purposeful. Everyone has made mistakes, been lied to, endured unfair treatment, etc. But, when you own your story, your story can never own you,” states Tera.

By tapping into her faith and getting clear on her purpose, Tera has been able to grow her empowerment business to meet the needs of different people. She has gone from leading conferences to launching her one-on-one coaching business, to then building LR Global Media Group, a PR and media services company. All of Tera’s endeavors lead to empowering others in life and business and providing them with resources to overcome all obstacles. She continues to expand her reach through multiple outlets, helping the masses redesign their lives using faith-based principles.

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.