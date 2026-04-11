BE Global by Mary Spiller Eric Adams Granted Albanian Citizenship As Former NYC Mayor Eyes Life Abroad New York’s ex-mayor’s international ties deepen following honorary citizenship amid post-office travels and past controversies.







Former New York City mayor Eric Adams has been granted citizenship by Albania, marking a significant step in his previously stated desire to step away from public office and potentially live overseas.

The announcement came April 10, with Albanian President Bajram Begaj approving the honorary status at Adams’ request. A spokesperson for the former mayor confirmed the development, noting his longstanding relationship with Albanian communities.

“The decision by the Republic of Albania to grant Mayor Adams citizenship reflects that enduring relationship and mutual respect,” spokesperson Todd Shapiro told Associated Press, adding that it “further strengthens the bond between New York and Albania.”

Adams has often portrayed himself as a globally minded leader, having made multiple international trips during and after his time in office. He previously visited Albania, describing the purpose of one trip as an effort “to say hello to a friend and learn from a friend and build a relationship with a friendship that will not allow our oceans or seas to divide us.”

While it remains unclear how Adams plans to utilize his new citizenship, he has openly discussed ambitions to relocate abroad once his political career concludes. In 2018, he remarked, “When I retire from government, I’m going to live in Baku,” referencing the capital of Azerbaijan. He later suggested an interest in settling in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Adams’ international travel has also drawn scrutiny in the past. During his tenure as mayor, trips to Turkey became part of a federal investigation that alleged he accepted improper travel benefits from foreign nationals. Adams denied any wrongdoing, and the case was eventually dismissed by the Justice Department under President Donald Trump.

Following the end of his reelection campaign, Adams traveled again to Albania, where he met with Prime Minister Edi Rama, cabinet officials, and business leaders. Portions of that visit were reportedly funded by the Albanian government.

Since leaving office, Adams has continued to maintain a global presence, with reported visits to locations including Dubai and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He has also indicated plans to pursue business opportunities abroad, including a potential trip to Senegal.

In addition to his travels, Adams recently ventured into cryptocurrency, launching a digital coin aimed at combating “antisemitism” and “anti-Americanism,” though it quickly lost significant value.

As Adams explores life beyond City Hall, his new citizenship underscores a broader pivot toward international engagement and a possible future outside the United States.

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