NYC Mayor Eric Adams Is Allegedly Thinking About Revoking Diddy’s Key To The City 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering revoking Sean “Diddy” Combs’ key to the city following the release of footage of the assault of singer Cassie.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” Adams told PIX11 News. “The committee and the team have never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be.”

Combs was given the key to the city in 2023.

Adams gave Diddy the key to the city on Sept. 15, 2023, the same day his first studio album was released 17 years prior, according to The Associated Press.

At the ceremony, Adams described the honor as “a representation of all Diddy had done for New York City, through millions of dollars in donations and support for Black entrepreneurs.”

Added Adams, “Sean Combs is the embodiment of the New York City attitude. A son of Harlem, Combs worked his way to the top, becoming a successful musical talent both in front of and behind the mic. Despite all of his successes, Sean has never forgotten where he came from.”

Footage released on May 17 showed Diddy brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a hotel in 2016. The record producer is also under federal investigation and facing a number of abuse and sexual assault allegations, including a lawsuit from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who accused Diddy of drugging and threatening him for over a year.

Diddy has since issued an apology for his behavior in the video, saying he is “committed to be a better man.”

Hazel Sanchez started her interview with Adams by pointing out him being outspoken about “breaking the cycle of domestic violence in New York City.” His passion prompted the launch of a pilot program that helps domestic violence survivors living in shelters find permanent housing.