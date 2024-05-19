by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Apologizes After Surveillance Footage Shows 2016 Assault On Cassie Ventura Diddy claims that he takes full responsibility for the actions exposed in the video.









Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks out following a new CCTV video released of him abusing his former partner, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. The video showed Combs kicking and dragging Ventura in the 2016 incident.

Combs posted the apologetic video as an Instagram reel on May 19, captioning it as “I’m truly sorry.” He stated that his “inexcusable” behavior stemmed from a dark time in his life.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” shared Combs. “I was fucked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

CNN released the footage from a Los Angeles hotel security camera, which aligns with Ventura’s now-settled lawsuit detailing the abusive incident with Combs, released to the public on May 17. The video showed a presumed Ventura attempting to leave the hotel room she shared with the Revolt founder.

However, Diddy seemingly walked out of the room with merely a towel on to track down Ventura. Upon finding her at the elevator, he struck her down while later kicking her multiple times. The footage also shows Diddy throwing a vase at the “Me & U” singer.

In his apology video, he continued, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

In regards to legal action, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office shared the date of the incident is outside the time to prosecute an assault. Following the video’s reveal, Ventura’s attorney stated how the footage “confirmed” the allegations against the entertainer.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” explained the lawyer, shared by the Hollywood Reporter. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Ventura’s lawsuit filed in November 2023 sparked a trend of others coming forward with abuse and sex trafficking allegations against the media mogul. In light of his multiple accusations, Combs has been exiled from Hollywood and removed himself from many of his enterprises.

