NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pushes For Meeting With Trump's Border Czar Over Migrants 'Harming Citizens'







During a press conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that he is open to meeting with President-elect Donald Trump’s appointed border czar, Tom Homan, to combat violent migrants in the city, ABC 7 reports.

The announcement came down on Dec. 3 as the troubled mayor seemingly welcomed some of the ideology for the new Trump-Vance administration. “Those who are here committing crimes, shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country. I want to sit down and hear the plan. I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we are going to address those who are harming our citizens,” Adams said.

“Find out what his plans are, where our common grounds are. We can work together.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he will work with Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan to "stop those who are committing crimes… harming our citizens… Cancel me." pic.twitter.com/p3OqgdWlyV — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 4, 2024

For a matter of months, Adams has expressed a desire to have violent migrants deported and said he has no problem with being “canceled” over it. He touched on past statements from former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton on their views of violent migrants. “I want y’all to all go back and Google Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama. Google what they said about those who commit crimes in our city and what they said. They said those who commit crimes need to get out right away,” Adams said.

“That was their position, so this is not a new position. Because in the era of cancel culture, no one is afraid to be honest about the truth. Well, cancel me cause I’m going to protect the people of this city, and if you come into this country and this city and think you’re going to harm innocent New Yorkers and innocent migrant and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be in the city under.”

Since there was a time when 4,000 migrants arrived in the Big Apple every week, the city has reportedly spent over $6.4 billion to assist migrants bused here, which is more than the yearly budget for NYPD and double the budget of the fire department.

Homan has already allegedly answered Adams’ call, promising to reach out. “I plan on calling him either tonight or first thing in the morning. I certainly will meet with him,” Homan said, according to The Hill. “I’m looking for partnerships. I’m not looking for enemies.”

In addition to Trump promising the “largest mass deportation in history” on day one of his second term, the former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director committed to combat the growing concerns of migrant crime and unaccompanied children at the border, taking aggressive action to protect public safety and youth. “I’m tired of children dying at the border,” he said.

“I’m tired of children being sexually assaulted by cartels. Some of these kids could be in human trafficking, forced labor, or forced sex slavery. We need to rescue these kids and get them back to their families.”

